Collinsville scores early, often on way to knocking off Alton

ALTON — Collinsville was off to the races early Friday.
The Kahoks scored on their first possession and fired on all cylinders the rest of the way as they dismantled Alton 41-0.
Collinsville, under first-year coach Colton Rhodes, is 3-0 for the first time since 1998.
“It feels good. I didn’t realize it was that long (ago), but man, it feels good to be there,” said Rhodes, 30, a graduate of Belleville East. “We were ready. We’ve got a lot of different ways to attack. Tonight, we fed the ball to everybody, which is kind of our goal. It’s nice to see it work.”
Junior quarterback Kolby Anderson threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score to lead the Kahoks. Junior Jerry Richardson had a touchdown catch and rushed for a touchdown.
“It feels great,” Richardson said. “We’ve got a good thing going, and we’re going to keep rolling. We’re going to go game-by-game. I think we’ve got the potential to definitely make the playoffs and go farther.”
Going farther would be getting a postseason victory, something that Collinsville never has done. Of course, it’s been in the playoffs just three times.
None of the Collinsville players were born the last time the Kahoks opened a season 3-0. All of them were no older than 7 or 8 the last time Collinsville advanced to the playoffs in 2010.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Anderson, who threw for 211 yards. “Props to Coach Rhodes. He’s done everything for this program and got us right.”
Collinsville sophomore Isaiah Norton got things rolling by recovering an Alton fumble on the opening kickoff. It led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Richardson.
Anderson followed with touchdown passes of 17 yards to sophomore Darren Pennell, 58 yards to Richardson and 69 yards to senior Travion Swygeart. After Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run with two minutes to play in the first half, Collinsville led 33-0. The Kahoks then ignited a continuous running clock on their first possession of the second half, which culminated with Anderson’s 29-yard scoring pass to Pennell.
That made it 39-0, but a two-point conversion pass from Pennell to Norton – after a botched PAT - made it 41-0.
“I had a good game, but I’m not going to talk about myself,” Anderson said. “All credit goes to my teammates. They did everything tonight. Receivers made plays and the line blocked. We’ve got multiple weapons on offense.”
Alton coach Eric Dickerson was disappointed but not broken.
“We’ve dug ourselves a pretty big hole at 0-3, but we’re not dead,” he said. “We’re still alive. We’ve got some things we have to shore up. We’ve got to go one day at a time. We’ve got to start with Monday and look at our practice and build on having a good week of practice.
“It is a surprise. I did not expect this to happen to us tonight. Collinsville is good. They’re very big up front and they’re aggressive. They have a great running back and quarterback with some wide receivers. They’re a very talented team.”
Rhodes was aware of the problems Collinsville has experienced in football, but he didn’t hesitate in accepting the offer to take over the program.
Rhodes is the Kahoks’ eighth coach since 1993.
“I definitely was aware of it,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been teaching in the Collinsville district, this is my fourth year now. I wanted the job because I love this community. I live here now … and I know these boys can make this work. Right now, we’re showing it.”
A large student following was alongside Rhodes celebrating with the players for several minutes after the game. That’s another scene that hasn’t often occurred.
“It’s awesome,” Rhodes said. “We’re trying to teach these kids how to win. Seeing them get to enjoy it and have some fun, that’s what it’s all about here.”