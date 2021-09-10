Collinsville scores early, often on way to knocking off Alton

ALTON — Collinsville was off to the races early Friday.

The Kahoks scored on their first possession and fired on all cylinders the rest of the way as they dismantled Alton 41-0.

Collinsville, under first-year coach Colton Rhodes, is 3-0 for the first time since 1998.

“It feels good. I didn’t realize it was that long (ago), but man, it feels good to be there,” said Rhodes, 30, a graduate of Belleville East. “We were ready. We’ve got a lot of different ways to attack. Tonight, we fed the ball to everybody, which is kind of our goal. It’s nice to see it work.”

Junior quarterback Kolby Anderson threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score to lead the Kahoks. Junior Jerry Richardson had a touchdown catch and rushed for a touchdown.

“It feels great,” Richardson said. “We’ve got a good thing going, and we’re going to keep rolling. We’re going to go game-by-game. I think we’ve got the potential to definitely make the playoffs and go farther.”

Going farther would be getting a postseason victory, something that Collinsville never has done. Of course, it’s been in the playoffs just three times.