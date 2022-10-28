Collinsville survives to notch first playoff win in program's 103-year history

COLLINSVILLE — Colton Rhodes didn't feel the bite of the ice water as he walked onto the field to celebrate with his team.

The Collinsville football coach envisioned this night months ago and it became reality Friday night.

At long last, the Kahoks have the first playoff win in program history — a program that began playing football more than 100 years ago.

"We talked to them all summer and set a goal," Rhodes said. "These kids wouldn't give up without hitting that goal. I'm so proud of them."

Collinsville survived a late surge by Bradley-Bourbonnais to notch a 14-12 victory in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at Collinsville High School.

"I think I'm going to need a while for it to sink in," Collinsville junior Darren Pennell said. "We'll celebrate (Friday) and get back to work (Saturday)."

Collinsville (9-1) will hit the road next week for its first trip to the second round of the playoffs to take on Chicago Brother Rice (6-4).

"I'm really excited for their program, first playoff win in program history, that's awesome," Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl said. "That's a game those kids won't forget."

During the final two weeks of the regular season, the Kahoks had to overcome adversity to notch victories and Friday night was no different. After sprinting out to a 14-0 lead, Collinsville leaned on its defense to earn the victory.

Trailing 14-6 and on the doorstep, Bradley-Bourbonnais quarterback Ethan Kohl fired a pass to the corner of the end zone that Collinsville senior Kolby Anderson picked off.

On the next drive, Pennell stepped in front of a Boilermakers' receiver for an interception that snuffed out another drive for Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-5).

"He just makes plays," Rhodes said. "That kid, he just does it all for us."

But despite those interceptions, Bradley-Bourbonnais had one last gasp.

"Our kids are really tough, to show resilence in that last drive, that's typical of our season," Kohl said. "We lost a bunch of games by two or three points."

Driving the length of the field in less than two minutes, the Boilermakers scored with 18 seconds remaining to cut Collinsville's lead to 14-12.

But Rhodes remained calm.

"At the end of the day, my mantra is all year, next play," Rhodes said. "We have to have that next play. They stepped up and made that next play."

Kahoks junior quarterback Ethan Bagwell watched helplessly from the sideline.

"It was scary," Bagwell said. "I didn't want it to be my last time with these seniors. They're like family to me."

On the Boilermakers' game-tying two-point conversion attempt, the Collinsville defense stuffed the quarterback as he scrambled out of the pocket and tried to lean in to the end zone.

Bagwell got the ball after Bradley-Bourbonnais' onside attempt and kneeled out the game before celebrating a historic night in the making since 1919.

"We just kept make making that next play," Rhodes said.

Bagwell was sensational in his return to the field after leaving the field in an ambulance two weeks ago against Champaign Centennial.

"I knew I was going to be back," Bagwell said.

The junior went 13 for 22 passing for 150 yards and carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards and a TD.

Kahoks senior running back Jerry Richardson opened up the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Collinsville gained nearly half of its yards in the first quarter before Bradley-Bourbonnais' defense stiffened.

"They made some great adjustments and we couldn't handle them," Rhodes said. "Luckily our defense kept stepping up and helped our offense out. They've done that all season long."

Rhodes' .850 winning percentage in his first two years at the helm of Collinsville football is the best start to a career in program history according to the Illinois High School Association database.

The next closest was W.O. Larson's .846 winning percentage in 1925-26.