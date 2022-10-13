Columbia Eagles at Breese Central Cougars

On Columbia: Can grab a share of the conference title with a win. … Has lost two in a row and three of its last four to Breese Central. … Senior quarterback Dominic Voegele has rushed for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s completed 66 of 112 passes for 740 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Voegele handles kicking duties. He’s made two field goals and 12 extra-point kicks. Senior receivers Brennan Weik and Zach Wetzel have combined for 47 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns. … At defensive back Voegele has made 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Logan Hicks has made 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

On Breese Central: Has won five in a row since losing to rival Mater Dei in Week 2. … A win will clinch the outright conference championship for the second consecutive year. … Senior quarterback Colin Freeze has completed 85 of 150 passes for 1,306 yards, 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Senior fullback Chase Lewis has rushed 37 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught 13 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Brendan Revermann has caught 41 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Connor Becker has made 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception. At linebacker Lewis has made 57 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive end Andrew Jansen has made 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks. At defensive back Revermann has made nine interceptions.