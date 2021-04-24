Columbia hits on big plays to complete season with victory against Alton Marquette

Alton Marquette could not recover.

McConachie, who gained just 6 yards on his first seven carries, gained 42 yards on the ground on the next possession, a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that chewed up more than eight minutes.

Voegele ran a quarterback draw for 11 yards, one of three third downs converted on the drive, and he finished it off by scampering 18 yards up the middle to give Columbia a 14-point advantage.

After an Andrew Maulding interception, Voegele again struck on the very next play, faking a handoff into the line and finding senior wingback Oliver Schrader in the center of the field for a 42-yard touchdown.

“We like to do that a lot. I actually have a set of plays in our playbook that we use when we get a turnover and have good field position,” Columbia coach Scott Horner said of the quick strikes. “The (assistants) are good about that too, saying, ‘Hey, let’s take a shot.’ ”

It was the second Columbia touchdown in 49 seconds and put the Eagles into halftime with a 28-7 lead.