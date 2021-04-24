Columbia hits on big plays to complete season with victory against Alton Marquette

ALTON — The first time Columbia senior Adam Wibbenmeyer trotted out to punt Saturday, he boomed a 58-yard missile that pinned Alton Marquette inside its own 5-yard line.
The next time the punt team was summoned, Wibbenmeyer did something even more impactful.
Out of punt formation, Wibbenmeyer delivered a perfect pass to Bryce Hildebrand to set up the go-ahead touchdown, and Columbia rode that momentum to defeat Alton Marquette 35-14 at Public School Stadium in Alton on the final day of the Illinois spring football season.
“We practice that (fake punt) a lot, so I just relied on the confidence of practicing it and it worked out,” Wibbenmeyer said.
Wibbenmeyer’s 31-yard strike to Hildebrand on fourth-and-15 was just the beginning of the deep dive into the far corners of the play sheet for Columbia.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles executed a “Philly Special” where senior Londyn Little accepted a handoff and delivered a touchdown pass to sophomore quarterback Dominic Voegele to put the game out of reach.
“I was so excited. I was ready to throw my first touchdown,” said Little, who also blocked a field goal and had an interception. “The guy was on (Voegele) and I was a little worried, but I put it on the money and we scored a touchdown.”
Columbia (5-1) used Wibbenmeyer’s 58-yard punt and the first of five forced turnovers to grab an early lead. On the first play after the Eagles recovered a fumble, Voegele faked a screen pass and found Little wide open for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
It was the first of Voegele’s two touchdown passes, both coming on the play directly following a turnover.
“It was a fake bubble, and we thought we could get them to bite on it and it worked,” Voegele said.
Alton Marquette (2-4) responded immediately with a 55-yard kickoff return by senior Zachary Smith to set up the Explorers in excellent field position. On third down, senior quarterback Jake Hewitt rolled right and hoisted a jump ball that senior Gerold Nave secured for a 22-yard touchdown reception to tie the score 7-7.
It appeared Alton Marquette was ready to go back on offense after stopping Columbia on third-and-long, but the Wibbenmeyer to Hildebrand fake punt connection placed the ball at Marquette's 3-yard line and junior Kyle McConachie punched it in to give the Eagles the lead to stay.
“It’s been our M.O. all year, we play super hard, we do the right things, but then we turn the ball over, blow a coverage, or today, we get a stop and give up a fake punt,” Alton Marquette coach Leon McElrath said.
Alton Marquette could not recover.
McConachie, who gained just 6 yards on his first seven carries, gained 42 yards on the ground on the next possession, a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that chewed up more than eight minutes.
Voegele ran a quarterback draw for 11 yards, one of three third downs converted on the drive, and he finished it off by scampering 18 yards up the middle to give Columbia a 14-point advantage.
After an Andrew Maulding interception, Voegele again struck on the very next play, faking a handoff into the line and finding senior wingback Oliver Schrader in the center of the field for a 42-yard touchdown.
“We like to do that a lot. I actually have a set of plays in our playbook that we use when we get a turnover and have good field position,” Columbia coach Scott Horner said of the quick strikes. “The (assistants) are good about that too, saying, ‘Hey, let’s take a shot.’ ”
It was the second Columbia touchdown in 49 seconds and put the Eagles into halftime with a 28-7 lead.
Wibbenmeyer showed his versatility on the first play of the second half, adding a 48-yard reception to his kicking and throwing exploits and setting up one last venture into the back pages of the playbook for the “Philly Special” that gave Columbia a commanding 28-point cushion.
“You practice those things all year long and sometimes you never get a chance to run them, so it was fun in that regard for the kids,” Horner said.
And fun was the overall sentiment for the Eagles, whose only loss came in the final minute to Breese Central 18-12 in what players called a “mud bowl.”
“I’m just glad we got to play,” Wibbenmeyer said. “Being a senior, in the fall I was kind of sad with the possibility of us not playing, but it worked out.”