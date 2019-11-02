COLUMBIA, ILL. — How quickly did Columbia High take control of its Class 4A football playoff game on Saturday against the Roxana Shells?
“I don’t even think I had my headset on yet,” Shells coach Wade DeVries said of the Eagles’ touchdown just nine seconds into the contest.
Senior Donavan Bieber scored three touchdowns, the first coming on a 51-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, as Columbia hammered Roxana 56-28.
“It was perfect. It set the tone. I loved it,” Bieber said of his opening touchdown. “With the speed that we have and the playmakers that we have, I feel like getting off to good starts is what we should do.”
Bieber finished with 11 carries for 137 yards as the second-seeded Eagles (10-0) advanced to a second-round game at 10th-seeded Prairie Central (8-2).
Bieber also scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards. Quarterback Nic Horner had an 18-yard scoring run and also connected with junior Londyn Little for TD throws of 57 yards and 16 yards. Little added a 30-yard interception return for another touchdown.
Senior Ronnie Hunsaker closed the scoring with a 27-yard TD run midway through the third quarter that put the Eagles ahead 56-14 and started a continuous running clock.
Roxana, which closed the regular season with four consecutive victories to reach the playoffs, finished 5-5. The 15th-seeded Shells received a huge performance from senior David Pluester, who rushed 24 times for 176 yards and three scores.
But the Shells couldn’t match Columbia’s speed and depth. The Eagles led 35-7 after Little’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
“I think it was key that the (offensive) line played really well today and we established the run game inside the tackles,” Horner said. “That helped me throw the ball around a little bit. Donavan had a really good game today, but that all starts with the line.”
Columbia, with 17 seniors, is trying to turn the tables on a frustrating finish to the playoffs last season when it fell at Taylorville 45-23 in the second round.
“It’s going to be serious football from here on out,” Bieber said. “We’ve got to come to practice every day and work hard.”
Trailing 35-7, Roxana gained some momentum when junior Jacob Rexford scored on a 9-yard TD to bring the Shells within 35-14 with 2:33 left in the second quarter. Junior Braeden Wells then intercepted a pass from Horner, but Roxana couldn’t threaten the end zone.
Little then ended any optimism the Shells might have had when he stepped in front of junior Gavin Huffman’s pass and raced 30 yards down the left sidelines to make it 42-14 with 11:21 left in the third quarter. The Eagles added two more touchdowns in the quarter.
“Speed kills,” DeVries said of the Eagles. “They’re athletic, they’re fast. We knew they were going to be really hard to contain. You can’t give them a sliver (of space) or they’ll score. They’re very, very good, and they’re going to be a hard team to beat moving forward. They have threats everywhere.”
Columbia will make it a mission to clear up some penalty problems. The Eagles were flagged for 80 yards, although they were negated by 79 yards of penalties whistled against the Shells, including several personal fouls in a chippy first half that lasted about 90 minutes.
“I didn’t talk about one single adjustment offensively at halftime,” Columbia coach Scott Horner said. “The talk was that we had to get ourselves under control and get our minds back where they need to be and control what we can control.”
Horner said his team is “eager” and “excited” about reaching the next round.
“We’ve got a great opportunity, but we’ve got to (drive) 3 1/2 hours and play a really good Prairie Central team that I saw play (Friday) night,” he said. “They ran for 460-some yards of offense. We’re going to have to keep them off the field so we can score.”