OAKLAND — CBC junior wide receiver Corey Simms knew his chances would be few and far between last season.

The Cadets boasted a loaded, well-balanced offense that carried them to their second successive Class 6 football state championship.

"All that talent, there was no room for me," Simms said. "It was hard to get the ball.

"So, I just waited my turn."

That turn came this season.

And the 6-foot-3, 190-pound speedster is making the most of the opportunity.

Simms hauled in seven passes, including a 13-yard scoring strike right before halftime, to lead CBC to an emphatic 49-14 win over St. Louis U. High in the Metro Catholic Conference opener for both teams in front of a jammed-packed crowd at SLUH.

CBC (2-1) rebounded from a 45-31 loss to Arkansas power Bryant last week in a big way.

The Cadets scored on their first two drives to take control. A running clock came into effect with just over four minutes left in the third period.

CBC won its 22nd successive game against the Junior Billikens (2-1). The last 17 wins have come by 13 points or more.

SLUH's last win in the series was a 26-7 victory on Oct. 14, 2005.

"We wanted to come out, play fast and make things happen," CBC senior wideout Jeremiah McClellan said.

The Cadets did just that. They marched 97 yards on five plays on their first possession. The second drive covered 82 yards.

"Last week, we didn't get the outcome we wanted," CBC senior quarterback Cole McKey said. "This week, we wanted to come out and show we're the best offense in the state."

McKey and junior quarterback Jason Wiley have a myriad of weapons from which to choose.

Simms is among the most explosive.

He managed just 32 catches last season playing the shadows of Jeremiyah Love, who is now at Notre Dame, and McClellan, who is bound for Ohio State.

Simms' seven catches for 69 yards Friday give him a team-best 25 receptions this season.

"It feels good when I look on both sides and I've got No. 3 (McClellan) on one side and 7 (Simms) on the other," McKey said.

Simms' transformation into a go-to guy is no surprise to Cadets veteran coach Scott Pingel.

"He's a three-tool kid — offense, defense, special teams," Pingel said.

Simms picked off a pass in the first half and was a thorn in the Jr. Bills' side on both sides of the ball.

"This year, it's my time to show up," Simms said.

CBC took control early.

McKey hit McClellan on a 61-yard catch-and-run just over four minutes into the game. McClellan hauled in the pass and juked down the left sideline, eluding a pair of tacklers on the way to the end zone.

McClellan pushed the lead to 14-0 with a short 3-yard run that capped off the second long march of the opening period.

The shifty McClellan scored three times in the contest, two on short runs.

Simms' TD catch came with 28 seconds left in the opening half and pushed the lead to 35-14.

It seemed to signal the beginning of the end for SLUH.

"I didn't have my guys ready to play and I put that squarely on me," SLUH coach Adam Cruz said. "The nice thing is this is week three. We can't let something like this define our season."

CBC, which has won 26 of the last 29 meetings between the teams, scored on its first two possessions of the second half to put the game away.

"Our defense did a great job of letting them have the little stuff," Pingel said. "Much better than what we saw last week."

Wingo injured

SLUH senior standout wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Wingo went out of the game in the third period and did not return.

Wingo, a 5-star recruit and one of the top players in the country, sat on the bench throughout the final period. He was diving for a pass when the injury occurred.

"He should be all right," Cruz said. "He got tangled up."

Wingo had two catches for 21 yards.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz was in attendance for the first half of the game, most likely to watch Wingo, who is high on the Tigers recruiting list.

Offensive lineman's dream

CBC junior offensive tackle Warren Hardy scooped up a fumble from his quarterback and rambled 1 yard on the first play of the second quarter.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder, who obviously had never run with the ball, was tackled from behind. He fell on the football and appeared to knock the wind out of himself.

The play drew plenty of snickers from the CBC sidelines.

"So funny," CBC senior lineman Bryce Parson said.

Photos: Christian Brothers College High School rolls over SLUH 49-14