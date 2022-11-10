Crete-Monee Warriors at East St. Louis Flyers

On Crete-Monee: Riding a nine-game winning streak. … Has posted three shutouts and allowed just one opponent to score more than 26 points in its last nine games. … Shocked unbeaten No. 1 seed Simeon on the road in the second round. Senior receiver Joshua Franklin made the biggest play of the game when he took a fake punt 100 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Warriors some breathing room. Franklin has committed to Western Michigan. … Quarterback Cory Stennis completed 14 of 21 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown against Simeon. … Recovered two fumbles and made an interception against Simeon. … Lost at home to East St. Louis 54-13 in the state semifinals last season.

On East St. Louis: Defeated Crete-Monee 54-13 on the road last season in the state semifinals. … Won eight games in a row. Outscored its first two playoff opponents 111-0. … Hasn’t allowed any opponent to score more than 21 points this season. … Sophomore running backs TaRyan Martin and Larevious “Fresh” Woods carried the offense in windy conditions last week as they rushed for a combined 388 yards and six touchdowns. On the season the duo have combined to rush for 1,707 yards and 27 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,635 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 579 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. leads the team with 34 receptions for 425 yards and has scored seven total touchdowns. Freshman receiver Dejerrian Miller has made 20 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 130 tackles and nine sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 81 tackles and eight sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 80 tackles and nine sacks. Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 93 tackles.