Crystal City Hornets at Grandview Eagles

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Crystal City 0-1; Grandview 1-0.
Last week: Chaffee 46 Crystal City 8; Grandview 44, Winfield 12.
Stream: Facebook.com/LiveStreamSTLsouth.
On Crystal City: Enters its third season under coach Dan Fox and its first as an independent after it departed the I-55 Conference. The Hornets are now 1-20 during Fox’s tenure and have suffered from a lack of numbers in the past. Last season, Crystal City was shut out seven times and scored eight points in its other three games. ... Crystal City’s lone win since 2018 came at Grandview on October 19, 2018. It was also the last time the Hornets scored more than eight points.
On Grandview: Won its first game of the season for the first time since 2016. Has started 2-0 twice since 2001. ... Defeated Crystal City 47-0 last season. Junior running back Eric O’Brien rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. ... O'Brien scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a fourth touchdown against Winfield. Junior running back Chase Wilson rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jakob Brand did not attempt a pass against Winfield. … Junior linebacker Michael Trost made 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries. O’Brien had 11 tackles and junior Ryan Ruble made an interception.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.