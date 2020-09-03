Crystal City Hornets at Grandview Eagles

On Crystal City: Enters its third season under coach Dan Fox and its first as an independent after it departed the I-55 Conference. The Hornets are now 1-20 during Fox’s tenure and have suffered from a lack of numbers in the past. Last season, Crystal City was shut out seven times and scored eight points in its other three games. ... Crystal City’s lone win since 2018 came at Grandview on October 19, 2018. It was also the last time the Hornets scored more than eight points.