Terrence Curry is out as Trinity's football coach after 18 games at the program's helm. The team's players were made aware of the change Wednesday morning.
Trinity's new coach will be announced Thursday, according to Trinity athletics director Bruce Smith.
Smith said he was unable to speak about why the Titans are changing coaches three games into the season.
“It's a personnel matter,” Smith said.
Curry did not return two phone calls seeking comment.
Curry assumed head coaching duties at Trinity in March of 2018. Curry was promoted after his first season on staff to replace Cory Patterson, who resigned that winter to accept an assistant coaching position with the University of Illinois football program.
In Curry's first full season as a head coach, Trinity went 13-2 and won the Class 3 state championship, the first in school history.
This season has been marked by turmoil and turnover.
Senior standout Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper withdrew from Trinity three days before the season opener at Lutheran North and enrolled at Pattonville.
Cooper said he had to “look at the bigger picture” when he transferred. He said he left Trinity of his own accord. Trinity declined to comment about what prompted Cooper to leave, stating it was between the family and the school. Cooper's decision to withdraw all but ended his chance to play his senior year. Cooper has verbally committed to Ohio State.
Trinity (1-2) lost to Lutheran North 25-6 and was shut out by East St. Louis 32-0 on Sept. 7 in the featured game of the Gateway Scholars Classic.
The Titans won their first game of the season last Friday when they beat DuBourg 90-6 in a game that was called after three quarters.
Trinity is scheduled to host O'Fallon Christian (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in its first home game this season.
Curry graduated from Kirkwood in 1999 and was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive player of the year. He played at the University of Missouri between 1999 and 2003, where he missed two seasons with a knee injury.