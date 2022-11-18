Dace brothers help Sullivan to first state semifinal appearance since 2008

SULLIVAN — Gavin Dace looked into the eyes of his twin brother, Gabe.

The Sullivan High seniors knew their sibling connection was about to kick into high gear.

"I've seen that from him before," said Gavin, a wide receiver/linebacker. "All he said was, 'It's go time.' "

And the Eagles did just that.

Quarterback Gabe Dace led his team on a pair of second-half scoring drives to propel Sullivan to a 24-10 win over St. Charles West in a Class 3 state quarterfinal football game Friday in Franklin County.

The Eagles (11-2) won their ninth in a row and advanced to the semifinal round for the first time in 14 years. They will hit the road to play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal contest between Boonville (8-4) and Reeds Spring (9-2) on November 26.

Sullivan rallied from a 10-8 deficit in the third quarter to reach the final four for the first time since losing to Cardinal Ritter 48-21 in 2008.

"This is great, it's what we've always dreamed of," Sullivan junior running back Franky Erxleben said.

Gabe Dace took charge down the stretch.

St. Charles West (9-3) had just taken a 10-8 lead on a 31-yard field goal by junior Ryan Beer with four minutes left in the third quarter.

It was the Warriors' first lead of the game and appeared to be a momentum-changing three-pointer.

That's when Gabe went to work. He gave his teammate a boost of confidence once the Eagles got the ball back.

"In a situation like that, we know from looking at him in the huddle that we're going to score," Gavin Dace said.

Sullivan promptly marched 59 yards on seven plays to flip the switch and take a 16-10 lead. Gabe Dace got the ball rolling with a 35-yard run around right end on the first play of the drive.

The Eagles needed just three minutes to regain control.

Gabe Dace capped off the go-ahead sequence with a 1-yard sneak up the middle. He also hit Sam Summers on a 12-yard strike midway through the march.

"All year, that's all he's been doing, taking what the defense gives us," Sullivan coach Eddie Haar said of his quarterback. "He makes big plays in big spots and that's exactly what he did tonight."

The Dace brothers, who live just two miles from the school, got the ball rolling with the first score of the night. Gabe hit a wide open Gavin on an 18-yard scoring strike late in the opening period. The duo also connected on the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

"We've been doing that since we were real little," Gabe said. "I was always the QB, he was always the receiver.

"Even now, he's my first look."

The Eagles took off after Gabe Dace's sneak to put the game away.

Erxleben picked off a pass to set up the insurance score. He fittingly ran over from 6 yards out to push the lead to two possessions with 7 minutes 55 seconds left in the final period.

The Sullivan defense forced a whopping seven turnovers, including five fumbles.

Those miscues were the Warriors' undoing.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," West coach Gary Strauss said. "I don't mind going out, but we just didn't show our best tonight."

West used a grueling ground game to take the 10-8 lead. Jacob Kirt rushed for 119 yards. Jack Anzalone scored on a 5-yard burst up the middle to bring the Warriors to within 8-7 midway through the second quarter.

Sullivan's nine-game winning streak is its longest since the 2012 team won its first 12 games.

Now, the Eagles are looking to reach the state championship game for only the second time in school history. They lost to Joplin Memorial 31-0 in the 1976 Class 3A title tilt.

"We knew this was possible," Gabe Dace said. "But it's still great to see it finally happen."