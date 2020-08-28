Davis' four touchdown passes lead Northwest-Cedar Hill past Hillsboro

CEDAR HILL — Like most teams, the coronavirus pandemic cut the Northwest-Cedar Hill football team's offseason program short. So quarterback Trey Davis and his fellow seniors took the initiative to work out with each other on their own.
Their efforts paid off in the Lions’ season-opener Friday night.
Davis threw for four touchdowns and ran in another as Northwest beat visiting Hillsboro 37-27 in a non-conference game.
“Just getting those routes down. We didn't have a 7-on-7 session so we would always meet up on like Fridays at 10 in the morning,” Davis said. “We would come down and get these routes down so tonight we could have a big night.”
Davis connected on 8 of his 13 pass attempts for 240 yards and always seemed to come up with an answer after a plucky Hillsboro team kept trying to come back after the Lions jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Northwest coach Corey Toenjes could see Davis' growth compared to last season.
“His arm strength, his field awareness, I’m super proud of him,” Toenjes said. “He's worked hard for this.”
Northwest dominated at the start.
Davis connected on his first four pass attempts, three of which went to Andrew Lenzen. The duo capped the opening drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass and Lenzen made a circus catch at the goal line on Northwest’s second drive, setting up a Davis 1-yard plunge to give the Lions a 14-0 edge early in the second quarter.
Davis finished off a strong first half with a deep bomb to Latham Logue that went for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Davis finished the first half 5 for 6 passing for 126 yards.
“Give credit to them, they're a great football team,” Davis said. “Just all my guys up front, they're phenomenal. They've been working all offseason.”
Mistakes plagued the Hawks in the early going.
Holding and personal foul flags on the same play thwarted Hillsboro’s first drive. An errant snap on a punt attempt after the second drive sent the ball through the back of the end zone to extend the deficit to 16-0.
“You can't have those penalties that hurt you like that,” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. “We got a good drive going there in the first half and unfortunately we get a not smart penalty, and as a result, we're sitting at first and 35. That's tough for any offense to get a first down off of that.”
But Austin Romaine gave Hillsboro a much-needed spark with a 40-yard dash, which set up a Jaxin Patterson 10-yard touchdown run to get the Hawks on the board with four minutes left in the second quarter.
Romaine busted free a few minutes later for a 42-yard touchdown run to cut the Northwest advantage to 16-14, before Davis answered with the deep ball to Logue. Romaine carried the ball just three times in the first half but had 93 yards rushing heading into the break.
Hillsboro kept the pressure on by starting the third quarter with a 12-play, 69-yard drive that ate up 6 minutes, 54 seconds of clock. Griffin Ray’s 2-yard touchdown run topped it off, cutting the deficit to 23-21.
Davis once again came up with an answer with his arm, finding Brady Cutter for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the third for a nine-point advantage.
“Tonight was kind of a shootout,” Toenjes said. “The coverage they were giving us gave us an opportunity to make plays and Trey did a good job, and our offensive line gave him time. And our backs, three of those touchdown passes don't get off without our backs picking up a blitzer or a free lineman, so give those guys all the credit.”
But Hillsboro wouldn’t go away. After keeping the Lions out of the end zone on a fourth down attempt, the Hawks marched 91 yards capped by a 46-yard touchdown strike from Ray to Tyler Watson to get within 30-27 midway through the fourth.
But once again, Davis’ arm supplied the answer as the senior gunslinger found Mikel Davis for a 35-yard touchdown pass to restore Northwest’s lead to 10 points with five minutes left.
Romaine finished with 112 yards rushing and Patterson added 82 for the Hawks.
“There's no fault in their effort and that's the biggest thing we always tell them,” Sucharski said. “We preach 100 percent effort and our kids gave that tonight.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.