Davis rushes for three touchdowns as Waterloo earns convincing win over Mascoutah

WATERLOO — Evan Davis had a message to share Friday.

“We’ve got a good football team,” the Waterloo High senior running back said after leading the Bulldogs to a 35-18 victory over Mascoutah. “I don’t want to sound high and mighty, but we competed and we won the game.

“They got us last year (42-21). We were game-planning all week and we got them this year. It’s as simple as that. I think we’re a good team and can compete with anybody. We showed it tonight, and we’ll go from there.”

Davis, a sturdy 6-foot, 215-pounder, rushed 30 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Waterloo, which trailed 6-0 in the first quarter, improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The Indians, coming off a dramatic 37-28 victory over Centralia, were called for 15 penalties, which disrupted continuity and kept Waterloo in control.

“We knew if we could weather a storm or two, play good defense and get to (Mascoutah senior quarterback Zane Timon), we had a good chance,” Bulldogs coach Dan Rose said. “We were trying to control the ball and run it.”

They did both.

Davis scored on short runs in the second quarter, putting Waterloo ahead 14-6. He broke numerous tackles on his way to a 38-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 28-6 in the fourth quarter.

Davis’ first two touchdowns came on direct snaps.

“I like them because they get me more downhill,” Davis said. “But the handoffs are nice, too. It just depends on the situation. Our offensive line are dogs. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical. That’s how we play football and we got it done.”

The Indians, in addition to their penalty issues, committed three turnovers.

“(Davis) is a horse,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “They do a great job with what they do and they run it really well. They ate away a lot of clock, and when we did have the ball, we had way too many penalties and weren’t disciplined enough to execute. We made way too many mistakes.

“Credit goes to them. They outplayed us tonight, they were more physical than us and they were faster than us. That’s where we’re at.”

Mascoutah had a near-flawless opening drive, marching 60 yards on four plays, taking a 6-0 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Timon to senior Quincy Hall.

Timon was intercepted on the Indians’ next possession, but Mascoutah got the ball back and had good field position on the Waterloo 39-yard line.

But the Indians couldn’t capitalize. They were forced to punt, but Waterloo couldn't make a clean catch of the kick and the fumble was recovered by junior Jaden Wood. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, however, pushed Mascoutah back, and once again it couldn’t build on its lead.

Waterloo responded, as Davis scored to put it ahead for good at 7-6. The Indians then had a bad snap that was recovered by Bulldogs senior Wyatt Fink at the Mascoutah 23. Five plays later, Davis scored his second touchdown.

“He’s a workhorse,” Rose said of Davis. “He did a lot of work tonight. He’s big, strong and fast, and he’s also special. He’s one of those guys that walks in the room and isn’t a cocky person at all. He’s got good confidence.”

Waterloo senior Max Mitchell blocked a punt from the end zone by senior Braden Christian late in the third quarter. Junior Gavin Lich recovered the bouncing ball and raced into the end zone, putting the Bulldogs ahead 21-6.

Lich recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter, giving Waterloo the ball at the Mascoutah 38. Davis scored on the first play, making it 28-6.

At that point, Waterloo could taste the victory.

“Last year, we never recovered. The floodgates opened and there it went,” Rose said of the loss to Mascoutah. “This year, we were able to recover. Turnovers helped us tonight.”

Junior Kanoa Owens got Mascoutah within 28-12 on a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, but senior Bryce Reese answered with a 35-yard TD run to make it 35-12. The Indians scored a late touchdown as Timon hit junior Jacob Fritz with a 23-yard scoring pass.

Lexi Stephens, Waterloo's kicker, made all five of her PATs. Mascoutah missed all three of its two-point conversion attempts.

“We’re a better team than that,” Hilgendorf said. “It’s execution across the board. We’ve just got to be better. It starts with me as the head coach. We’ve got to be better prepared and more disciplined on both sides of the ball. That starts with practice. It’s a long season. A lot of our goals are still in front of us.”