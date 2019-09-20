WILDWOOD — Eureka High quarterback Carter Davis likes to throw the ball deep.
And with the Wildcats clinging to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter, and facing a third-and-9 from deep in his own territory, Davis decided to go for broke.
The junior signal-caller looked short, then aired it out to Marvin Brown for a 43-yard completion, changing field position, and securing Eureka's hard-fought 24-22 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.
“The play wasn’t designed to go there, it was designed to go to the running back, but I don’t like throwing short,” Davis said. “I just chucked it deep, and players make plays.”
Eureka (3-1) trailed 15-7 at halftime and Davis wasted no time showing off his arm in the second half. On the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage, Davis found Zach Valentine behind the defense for an 80-yard touchdown.
“I did not like our performance going into the locker room and I wanted to come out and take a shot deep to show them that we’re here to play, because I don’t think we showed that in the first half,” Davis said.
Davis threw for 321 yards and two scores, but one of the junior quarterback’s biggest plays came from his foot. Trailing 15-13, Davis lined up in shotgun formation on fourth down and surprised the Lancers by punting it, pinning Lafayette inside its own 1-yard line.
Two plays later, Eureka’s defense swarmed Lafayette running back Caden Phipps in the end zone for a safety.
Jhalon Asher-Sanders took it from there. On the ensuing free kick, Asher-Sanders broke a tackle and outran the Lancers to the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.
“It was supposed to go left, but I saw a big gap to the right, so I just took my chance to go right,” Asher-Sanders said. “My teammates made huge blocks for me and off to the races I went.”
Two scores and 15 seconds later, Eureka had turned a two-point deficit into a 21-15 lead.
The Wildcats’ defense, which had not given up a single point in its previous two games, was gashed by senior running back and track star Caden Phipps early in the game. Phipps exploded for 150 rushing yards, including a 90-yard touchdown burst in the first half. But in the second half, Eureka held him to just 30 yards on 13 carries.
“We knew we were messing up on our reads at the beginning, but the coaching staff talked us through our reads and we stopped them,” said Asher-Sanders, who also plays defensive back. “The defense just played so well today.”
Phipps opened the scoring on the Lancers second drive of the game. After finding room to run in three successive runs to the right, Phipps surprised Eureka by going left, scooting around left end and outracing the Eureka secondary for an 18-yard touchdown run.
Eureka immediately answered when the Davis to Asher-Sanders connection started to click. First, Davis found the senior wide receiver for a 26-yard pass in the right flat, then found him streaking down the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown.
Asher-Sanders caught six passes for 158 yards in the contest.
Davis found Asher-Sanders for a 35-yard pass on the next drive and a pass interference call gave Eureka a seldom-seen first-and-1 from the 10-yard line. But the Lafayette defense stuffed Eureka on four straight plays, turning the ball over to the offense and Phipps took it 90 yards on the next play to give Lancers the 15-7 halftime lead.
Phipps scored his third rushing touchdown with just over four minutes remaining to cut the Eureka lead to 24-22, but the accuracy of the deep ball for Davis in the second half was too much for Lafayette (3-1) to overcome.
“We’re ready to unleash our offense. I know we have the talent to go deep and be a high-scoring, high-flying offense,” Davis said. “We still have some work to do to get this clicking, but it’s a start.”