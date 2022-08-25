 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DB: Christian Gray, senior, De Smet

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Gray made 34 tackles, two interceptions and forced two fumbles on defense. Proved to be a lethal kick and punt returner as he scored three times on returns of more than 90 yards. Verbally committed to Notre Dame.

