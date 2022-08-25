DB: Christian Gray, senior, De Smet

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Gray made 34 tackles, two interceptions and forced two fumbles on defense. Proved to be a lethal kick and punt returner as he scored three times on returns of more than 90 yards. Verbally committed to Notre Dame.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
