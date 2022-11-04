De Smet beats Troy as regular season adversity pays postseason dividends

TROY, Mo. — When the rain came and the lightning crackled across the sky the De Smet football team didn’t blink Friday night.

It weathered the storm that was its regular season.

Pitted against one of the toughest schedules in the area if not the state, the Spartans took their lumps. They won back-to-back games just once. They started with a Week 1 loss in Indianapolis and ended with a loss to East St. Louis at home in Week 9. In between there was a tussle with national powerhouse IMG Academy and Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC.

But there was a lot of learning that happened in those hard times and the Spartans have used their knowledge when it matters most.

The No. 5 seed, De Smet scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to beat No. 1 seed Troy 32-17 in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal at John R. Lawrence Complex on the campus of Troy Buchanan High.

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (6-5) advanced to play next week at No. 2 seed Rock Bridge (9-2) for the district championship.

“We played everybody you could play,” De Smet coach John Merritt said. “We played all the smoke and it cost us. We were banged up and we’re getting back healthy now.”

De Smet showcased its mental toughness as it overcome adversity time and again Friday.

The No. 5 large school and No. 5 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media rankings, Troy (8-3) needed less than a minute to score on the game’s opening drive as senior quarterback Charos Sutton broke off a 37-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes and 17 seconds in the first quarter.

De Smet’s second drive ended in a fumble at Troy’s 20.

Troy took a 14-7 lead when junior defensive back Cam Casso stepped in front of a screen pass from De Smet quarterback Christian Cotton and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown with 8:28 to play in the second quarter.

The Spartans turned the ball over three times and were flagged for 16 penalties. They were faced with tough situations all evening and continued to focus on the next play. That’s one of the biggest things they took away from their grueling regular season.

“Our ego got a little bruised and we took some losses but we’ve seen everything you can see in a football game,” Merritt said. “There’s no situation that we can get into at this point where we don’t feel like we can’t be resilient.”

De Smet’s offense leaned heavily on its heavies. The Spartans trotted out a jumbo package that bulldozed a path for the ball carriers all night. Cotton was the main beneficiary as he rushed 22 times for 184 yards and scored a pair of 3-yard touchdowns.

But when the situation called for it, De Smet handed the ball off to senior Trevon Piggee-Blake. A defensive lineman by trade, the 6-foot and 285-pound Piggee-Blake told Merritt he played running back in youth football and should the time come he could do the job.

“Every defensive lineman says that,” Merritt said with a chuckle. “I thought I’d give him a try and it turns out he is.”

Piggee-Blake squats 560 pounds and needed all that strength when he powered in through a stacked goal line for a 2-yard touchdown to cut Troy’s lead to 14-13 with 8:26 to play in the third quarter.

Senior kicker Mitchell Ottinger knocked in a 25-yard field goal on Troy’s next possession for a 17-13 lead. De Smet’s ensuing drive ended when Troy senior linebacker Nick Bova picked off Cotton just outside the end zone and returned it to near midfield.

But as it did all night, De Smet’s defense rose up and was practically impenetrable. It forced a turnover on downs and gave the ball back to its offense. The Spartan defense sacked the quick footed and slick Sutton three times while blanketing his receivers down the field. Sutton was the only Trojan that made an impact offensively as he rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He completed 9 of 20 passes for 93 yards.

“They’re incredibly athletic on the back end and they’re really tough up front,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “They made it tough to run the football. They did a nice job. You have to tip your hat, they’re a talented football team.”

Troy’s defense was on the verge of a stop when it forced De Smet into a fourth-and-2 at its own 40 less than two minutes into the fourth. Merritt initially sent out the punt team but after talking it over during a timeout the jumbo package hustled onto the field.

Cotton took the snap, went around the right end and rolled 52 yards to set the Spartans up at the Troy 8.

Three plays later he scored his second touchdown to give De Smet its first lead at 19-17 with 9 minutes to play.

Troy ran seven plays on its next drive before it turned the ball over on downs. De Smet took over at its own 41. Six plays later Piggee-Blake rumbled through the scrum at the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown and a 26-17 lead with 4:51 remaining. On the night he carried the ball four times for 35 yards and scored his first two touchdowns of the season.

“I’m just doing my part on the team. Just trying to get us the win,” Piggee-Blake said. “I told the boys we can’t go home this week. We still have more opportunities and bigger fish to fry.”

Troy was desperate to get something going late and on fourth-and-10 at its own 30, Sutton was swarmed and stripped. De Smet sophomore Colin Griffin scooped up the loose ball and returned it 15 yards for the touchdown to make it 32-17 with 2:31 to play and ensured De Smet’s season lives another week.

“We came prepared,” Pigge-Blake said. “We had a good week of practice. It feels good to get a win like this.”

Troy was left with heartache and disappointment as the rain poured down. A state semifinalist last season, the Trojans brought back a strong core of seniors that have been at the heart of reshaping the once struggling program into one to be reckoned with. Nesbitt’s face was wet after the game and not all of it was rain drops.

“They’ve meant the world to me personally,” Nesbitt said. “What they have done for the program is take it to another level. Words can’t describe the love, respect and how proud I am of them.”