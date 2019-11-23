De Smet's Darez Snider (4) scores on a 62 yard touchdown run during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) is forced out of bounds by De Smet's Denver Parker (2) and De Smet's Keshaun Wills (21) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Luke Burns (34) breaks up a pass intended for Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's AJ Fraser (10) takes a knee to let time run out during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's head coach Robert Steeples greets Raymore-Peculiar's head coach Tom Kruse before the coin toss of a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) cuts back to avoid Raymore Peculiar's Jack Ardito (15) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) breaks free for a 62 yard touchdown run during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet fans cheer on the Spartans at the start of the fourth quarter during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) intercepts a pass by Raymore-Peculiar's Conrad Hawley (16) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jacobi Jackson (65) blocks Raymore-Peculiar's Jeremy Sharp (95) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet coach Robert Steeples (right) and Raymore-Peculiar coach Tom Kruse greet each other after De Smet's 37-0 victory over Raymore-Peculiar in a Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Mo. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) breaks free from a Raymore-Peculiar defender and goes on to score a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) celebrates with De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) who had just scored a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) prepares to stiff arm Raymore-Peculiar's Gabe Sappington (4) on a long punt return during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) rolls out looking for an open receiver during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Raymore-Peculiar's Gabe Shanklin (1) is wrapped up by a host of De Smet defenders during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Rico Barfield (5) breaks through the line and scores a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) and De Smet's Brody Wisecarver (77) lead their team to the field during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) breaks up a pass intended for Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) scores on a 62 yard touchdown run during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) is forced out of bounds by De Smet's Denver Parker (2) and De Smet's Keshaun Wills (21) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Luke Burns (34) breaks up a pass intended for Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's AJ Fraser (10) takes a knee to let time run out during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's head coach Robert Steeples greets Raymore-Peculiar's head coach Tom Kruse before the coin toss of a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) cuts back to avoid Raymore Peculiar's Jack Ardito (15) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) breaks free for a 62 yard touchdown run during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet fans cheer on the Spartans at the start of the fourth quarter during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) intercepts a pass by Raymore-Peculiar's Conrad Hawley (16) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jacobi Jackson (65) blocks Raymore-Peculiar's Jeremy Sharp (95) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet coach Robert Steeples (right) and Raymore-Peculiar coach Tom Kruse greet each other after De Smet's 37-0 victory over Raymore-Peculiar in a Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Mo. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) breaks free from a Raymore-Peculiar defender and goes on to score a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) celebrates with De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) who had just scored a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) prepares to stiff arm Raymore-Peculiar's Gabe Sappington (4) on a long punt return during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) rolls out looking for an open receiver during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
Raymore-Peculiar's Gabe Shanklin (1) is wrapped up by a host of De Smet defenders during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Rico Barfield (5) breaks through the line and scores a touchdown during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) and De Smet's Brody Wisecarver (77) lead their team to the field during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal against Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
David Smith
De Smet's Jakailin Johnson (6) breaks up a pass intended for Raymore-Peculiar's Luke Grimm (2) during a MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO. David Smith | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
PECULIAR — De Smet running back Darez Snider kept repeating the same four words over and over.
That mantra was his only salvation during a dismal 1-9 campaign two seasons ago that featured a series of one-sided beat downs.
"When things were bad, I would tell everyone, 'It will get better — it will get better,'" Snider, now a junior, recalled.
He was right. It certainly did.
The Spartans continued an amazing turnaround with an emphatic 37-0 win over Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday afternoon in a Class 6 semifinal in Cass County.
De Smet (13-0), a virtual punching bag just 24 months ago, will face Joplin (13-0) in the state championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Snider led a near-perfect performance with a pair of scintillating touchdowns.
The Spartans have outscored their opponents 587-100 this season and are in position to claim their second state crown to go with a championship in 2005.
Snider never lost faith despite a dreadful 2017 stretch that included painful losses to Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC (42-7) and Vianney (56-21).
"The hardest thing that year was finding motivation," Snider said. "It took a lot of digging out just to keep going.
"But I'm sure glad we did."
Junior running back Rico Barfield, who also saw action that fateful season, was less vocal with his predictions of a turnaround.
Still, he knew there was light at the end of the tunnel.
"I didn't say much back then," said Barfield, who added a touchdown run on Saturday. "All of us, our mindset was that we were going to do everything we could to turn the program around."
De Smet coach Robert Steeples, who was a member of that 2005 title team, said the bad times served an important purpose.
"We needed those," he explained. "Our character was being developed. It just didn't show on the scoreboard. But those kids were working hard."
The Spartans dominated every facet of the game — offense, defense, special teams — in recording their fourth shutout of the season.
They took control early and never let up off the gas. The running clock was put into effect with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.
"This was a great team effort all around," De Smet senior quarterback Michael Wheeler said. "Everyone made plays from start to finish."
De Smet used its hulking line and the running back trio of Snider, Barfield and Taj Butts to destroy opponents all season long
This time, Wheeler got into the act. He hit on 12 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two TDs.
"When we saw them on film I couldn't believe how big and fast they were," Ray-Pec coach Tom Kruse said. "In person, they're even bigger and faster. We found that out the hard way."
Snider set the tone with a nifty 52-yard scoring jaunt midway through the first quarter. He broke a trio of tackles before bolting along the right side for the score.
Wheeler then connected with Jakailin Johnson on a 46-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 16-0. Johnson took a slant pass up the middle and used his speed to burn the secondary.
Barfield pumped the advantage to 23-0 with a 2-yard run late in the opening half. Lavon Jones set up the score by recovering a fumble in the red zone.
Snider capped off a blitz of 30 points in 14:17 by rambling 40 yards on a screen pass with 1:43 left in second quarter.
The De Smet defense also came up big all afternoon. It forced three turnovers and recorded nine tackles for losses.
The Panthers (10-3) managed just one first down through the first two and half quarters — and that came on a pass interference call. Their initial earned first down came with 5:06 left in the third period after the turbo clock was put in motion.
Snider was happy with the stellar performance although he realizes the about-face won't be totally complete without a win on Saturday.
"We've got one more step," Snider said. "Then, we're going to bring it home."
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Class 6 state semifinal: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.