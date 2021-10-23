De Smet defense buckles down to snap Vashon's 10-game win streak

The result wasn’t what Vashon wanted, but it had all the support and atmosphere it could have asked for. Outside the stadium several large recreational vehicles were parked and crowds of spectators tailgated and took in the game on an overcast, cool fall afternoon. It’s a sight not seen often, if ever, for the Vashon football team.

“That was a beautiful thing. That’s the first time the kids have experienced that with Vashon football,” Franklin said. “The kids work hard for that. It’s good to see the community come out and support the football program the way they’ve been doing for basketball. I hope they come out next week and support us on our run for state.”

The playoffs begin next week and Franklin is hopeful his young team can find the positives in its first loss in its last 11 games. The Wolverines had their 10-game winning streak snapped after winning all three of their games in the COVID-19 altered spring season and the first seven games of this season.

“For me, it’s a great test going into the playoffs,” Franklin said. “I got to see where my team is character-wise, player-wise and who’s going to be around when the moments get tough.”