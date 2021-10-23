De Smet defense buckles down to snap Vashon's 10-game win streak

Chris Skiljan could hardly believe his fortune Saturday afternoon.
A senior linebacker for the De Smet football team, Skiljan looked down and there was the football, sitting on the green artificial turf like a plastic egg on Easter morning waiting to be scooped up after Vashon had punted into its own offensive line.
Skiljan scooped up the ball and took it 17 yards into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season.
“I’ve been looking to get one for a while,” Skiljan said. “It felt good to finally get one.”
Skiljan got his score and senior safety Tyler Purdy rang up the first interception return for a touchdown of his three-year varsity career as De Smet cruised to a 42-7 win over Vashon at Gateway STEM.
“In warm ups, I didn’t feel like we had that energy,” Purdy said. “When I got that the energy went up. A few drives later Skiljan got a fumble recovery and took it to the house and brought us energy.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (7-1) wasted little time in reminding an up-and-coming Vashon team that the road to success has its share of setbacks.
The No. 8 small school, Vashon (8-1) was confident it could not only hang with the bigger, deeper De Smet but just maybe give it a run for its money.
That sentiment was put to the test on Vashon’s second offensive play of the game when junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III was picked off by Purdy, who then went 30 yards for the touchdown.
Twenty seconds into the game the Wolverines were in a 7-0 hole.
“Mistakes kill you and versus good teams you can’t recover,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “To start the game off with a pick-6 it didn’t break us but to follow it up with another turnover that was something that can bend your back.”
Vashon’s defense stood tall on De Smet’s first two possessions. Freshman defensive back Dorian Phillips tipped a pass from De Smet quarterback Christian Cotton that freshman Dierre Hill Jr. was able to catch for the turnover. The Wolverines then forced the Spartans to punt. But on the first play of Vashon’s ensuing drive, junior defensive back Christian Gray came up with an interception of his own and set the Spartans up at the Wolverines’ 28-yard-line.
It took five plays before De Smet junior running back Keshawn Ford broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 1 minute and 34 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Ford would tack on a 12-yard touchdown run with 1.5 seconds to go in the quarter that gave the Spartans a 21-0 lead. On the afternoon, Ford rushed for 41 yards on eight carries and scored on a 26-yard screen pass.
“We just executed the plays our coaches were calling and I feel like we did a great job of that,” Ford said.
Gray would be heard from at wide receiver where he hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cotton to make it 35-0 with 2:42 to play in the first half. For the game, Cotton completed 6-of-11 passes for 96 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for 42 yards, too.
Junior running back Allen Mitchell had four carries and turned them into 65 yards for the Spartans.
“They did a great job of executing their game plan and doing what they do best which is run the ball,” Franklin said. “We knew they were going to run the ball. They just executed better than we did.”
Vashon did get one offensive highlight as Hill returned a kickoff 84 yards for its only score of the afternoon. The shifty and speedy Hill caught the kickoff and tried to find some room on the left sideline only to cut back across to the right side where he found green space and room to run. Hill caught two passes for 27 yards and rushed seven times for 43 yards, 45 of which came on one play.
“(Hill) is a hell of a young player,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He’s going to be one of the young stars in the area over the next few years. Will Franklin has a great Vashon program and they are going to be formidable in the near future.”
The result wasn’t what Vashon wanted, but it had all the support and atmosphere it could have asked for. Outside the stadium several large recreational vehicles were parked and crowds of spectators tailgated and took in the game on an overcast, cool fall afternoon. It’s a sight not seen often, if ever, for the Vashon football team.
“That was a beautiful thing. That’s the first time the kids have experienced that with Vashon football,” Franklin said. “The kids work hard for that. It’s good to see the community come out and support the football program the way they’ve been doing for basketball. I hope they come out next week and support us on our run for state.”
The playoffs begin next week and Franklin is hopeful his young team can find the positives in its first loss in its last 11 games. The Wolverines had their 10-game winning streak snapped after winning all three of their games in the COVID-19 altered spring season and the first seven games of this season.
“For me, it’s a great test going into the playoffs,” Franklin said. “I got to see where my team is character-wise, player-wise and who’s going to be around when the moments get tough.”
De Smet has its hands full as it hosts a Kirkwood team that picked up its biggest win of the season Friday night in overtime at Eureka. Recently, the Spartans have been at their best when the postseason rolls around. They don’t anticipate that changing any time soon.