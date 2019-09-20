TOWN AND COUNTRY — After seven years and 11 consecutive losses, the De Smet football team finally got over CBC.
And the Spartans did it on national television Friday night.
De Smet scored a minute into the first quarter and dominated all night on the ground on its way to a 42-14 win at CBC in a game that was broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
De Smet's victory put an end to CBC's 37-game win streak in the Metro Catholic Conference and ensured that if it manages to win a 10th consecutive league title, it will not be undefeated like it was for the last nine. It's the first MCC loss for CBC since Vianney did the deed October 9, 2009 with a 48-35 win.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, De Smet (4-0 overall, 2-0 league) started fast and never let up. The Spartans kicked off to begin the highly anticipated clash and their defense forced a punt. The snap went past CBC punter Eric Loomis who, as he recovered the ball, had his desperation kick blocked.
De Smet took over at CBC's 1-yard-line. Junior running back Rico Barfield punched in the short touchdown and the Spartans had a 7-0 lead 55 seconds into the game.
Barfield finished the night with 17 carries for 96 yards. He was one of the three-headed monster that pounded away on the ground. Junior Darez Snider rushed for 84 yards and scored twice. He rolled for a 35-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive that spanned six minutes and saw De Smet convert on third and long twice.
Junior Taj Butts rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries and he scored twice.
Not to be left out, senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback AJ Fraser.
The No. 2 large school, No. 1 team in Class 6 and the two-time defending state champions, CBC (3-1, 1-1) trailed 21-7 at halftime. Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne connected with junior receiver Zach Hahn for a 12-yard touchdown. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 116 yards, one score and was intercepted once.
Senior running back Ray Lingard rushed for 54 yards on seven carries and scored a 2-yard touchdown that cut the De Smet lead to 21-14 with 7 minutes and 36 seconds to play in the third.