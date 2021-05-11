De Smet hires Lutheran North's Reed as next football coach

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 fall season, De Smet went 6-1 and finished as the Class 6 runner-up to Raymore-Peculiar.

Reed comes to De Smet after a six-year run at Lutheran North, where it was the most dominant small school in the area. In Reed’s tenure the Crusaders went 58-14, won the 2019 Class 2 state championship, appeared in two other state semifinals and won five district titles.

"Lutheran North will begin a national search to lead our acclaimed football program," Lutheran North principal Tim Brackman said in a press release. "We thank Coach Carl Reed for his six years of faithful service. Beyond football, Coach Reed was an outstanding mentor and leader. He will be missed, and we wish him all the best in his new job."

Lutheran North has had an extraordinary amount of talented players pass through its program during Reed’s time. Among them were US Army all-Americans and Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive players of the year Ronnie Perkins and Antonio Doyle. More than 40 of Reed’s players received college scholarships to play football.

After head coaching stints at University City and Hazelwood West, Reed has become the most recognizable area coach in his tenure at Lutheran North. His Twitter account has more than 15,000 followers.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue a tradition of excellence at De Smet Jesuit,” Reed said in De Smet's news release. “We will be a first-class program on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. To this end, our program will be committed to ensuring that every student-athlete who desires to play at the collegiate level will have the opportunity to pursue his dreams.”

