KIRKWOOD — It took a half, but De Smet junior quarterback Dillon Duff showed why he calls the signals for the Spartans.

Duff threw for two touchdowns and ran another in sparking visiting De Smet to a season-opening 44-21 football victory over the Kirkwood Pioneers.

“I was definitely a little nervous but more excited,” Duff said. “We have a fairly new team. We’ve been practicing a lot and we were ready for our first game. We had some pregame jitters. We picked it up. It’s a great atmosphere here at Kirkwood.”

Duff completed 8 of 22 passes for 105 yards. He also ran for 36 yards. Duff had one touchdown called back because of a penalty.

“I was trying to get a feel for the game,” Duff said. “My receivers ran their routes and never gave up.”

Sophomore running back Jayden McCaster rushed for two touchdowns. Senior running back Damarion White also scored a touchdown.

“I feel great after getting a good win,” McCaster said. “I was pretty prepared. I think I did real well. I just ran behind my line. They did real well. It’s great running back tackle Mike Cunningham. The line opened some holes for us.”

The dominant De Smet defense did its job. Senior linebacker Ashton Phillips, junior linebacker Jason King and senior defensive end Caleb Redd led the unit that won the line of scrimmage all night.

“It was incredible for us,” Phillips said. “It’s easy to play behind Caleb Redd. Jason King had a great game. Our plan was to defeat the run game and they couldn’t run like they wanted. We won the day. I’m proud of our team. But I’d like to add Kirkwood has a heck of a team. They gave us a good run for our money.”

De Smet coach John Merritt was pleased with what he saw from his Spartans.

“I thought our guys showed up and played a physical game and showed what we can do,” Merritt said. “We said all week that we needed to stay with it and believe in ourselves and keep loving each other.”

Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin identified the problem with his Pioneers in the loss.

“We got whipped up front,” Maclin said. “That’s what it came down to. Going into the second half, we had an opportunity to make a statement and we didn’t. I thought their D-line was better than our O-line and I thought their O-line was better than our D-line.”

Some like it hot

Kirkwood won the coin toss and chose to defer until the second half.

When Kirkwood kicked off, the temperature was a sultry 94 degrees with a heat index reading of a not so balmy 104 degrees at Lyons Memorial Field.

The players were given numerous water breaks during the game. The large crowd of fans on both sides had to fend for themselves.

Missing his ceremonial induction

John Duff was set to be inducted Friday night into the Washington High School Hall of Fame but he did not go to the ceremony.

Instead, he chose to watch his son, Dillon, play as a starter for the first time. He threw for 318 yards and four scores in limited duty last season.

“I hope it was worth it to him,” Dillon said with a grin.

11 Jailbreak

Sophomore Jacob Eberhart showed his moves as he caught a screen pass from senior quarterback Creighton Wise on a play called 11 Jailbreak and galloped ran 91 yards for a touchdown. It was the third-longest touchdown pass play in Kirkwood school history.

“It was a screen pass,” said Eberhart, who transferred this season to Kirkwood from St. Mary’s. “I came back to the ball and I saw a lineman coming. I stuck my arm out and went outside. I saw nothing but space. It’s like heaven seeing all green in front of you. It’s a football player’s dream. I just took it to the end zone.”

When told it was the third-longest play in school history, Eberhart was humbled.

“That means a lot to me,” Eberhart. “I’m just a sophomore and I’m making a statement.”

Cause and effect

De Smet senior punter Tripp Bergan lofted a punt 46 yards to the Kirkwood 4-yard line and the Pioneers’ Greg Richards lost 2 yards.

Three plays later, the Spartans and sacked Kirkwood quarterback Creighton Wise in the end zone for a safety. The two points extended the Spartans’ lead to 5-0 with 4:44 showing in the first quarter.

Big boot

Senior kicker Ethan Wehmueller showed he has a strong leg. He put De Smet on the scoreboard first with 8:37 left in the first quarter when he easily nailed a 48-yard field goal. The Spartans ran 11 plays on the drive and converted one fourth down and one third-down play before stalling on the Kirkwood 31. He later added three extra points, but he also had one blocked.

“We said if we had the opportunity early to kick a long one we were going to let him,” Merritt said. “He came through and showed us something.”

Forced to pass

He was not trying to do an impression of Miami Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian, but Wehmueller found himself having to pass twice rather than kick a couple of extra points.

After De Smet’s first TD, the snap from center was high and Wehmueller caught it. His pass was incomplete. After the second score, the snap was bobbled. The alert Wehmueller picked up the ball, but again his pass was incomplete. The late Yepremian infamously attempted to throw a pass in Super Bowl VII that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Wasnington.

“We definitely don’t want him passing anymore. We’ve got to fix a few things there,” Merritt chuckled. “We want him winning with this foot and not his hands.”

Good bounce

De Smet junior tight end Liam Russo caught a 35-yard spiral thrown by Duff at the Kirkwood 22 in the fourth quarter with 7:45 to play. Kirkwood junior defensive back Josiah Houston had it for an interception but he bobbled it and Russo quickly grabbed it out of the air for a long reception.

“He’s a great player and he’s been waiting to showcase what he can do,” Duff said. “He stuck with it there.”

Brief Kirkwood lead

Kirkwood went ahead 7-5 with 7:45 left in the first half. Senior running back Greg Richards rumbled 73 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

De Smet led 11-7 at halftime.

Previous meeting

The two teams had met just once before with De Smet scoring a 35-7 win over visiting Kirkwood on Oct. 29, 2021.

Up next

Kirkwood: Playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Pattonville in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool opener.

De Smet: Playing Glenbard West at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at East St. Louis in the East St. Louis Classic.

