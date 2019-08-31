De Smet's Darez Snider (4) stays on his feet despite four Hawks trying to tackle him during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) drops back to pass during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) gets upended making a catch during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) gets upended making a catch during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet players high five on the bench during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jack Lane (59) blocks on the line during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) passes to Lanell Carr during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Allen Mitchell (19) makes a catch in the open field during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Taj Butts (8) runs the ball during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Taj Butts (8) turns the corner during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's AJ Fraser (10) scrambles during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) scrambles during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet coach Rob Steeples looks on as teams are introduced during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis listens during pregame during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Darez Snider (4) stays on his feet despite four Hawks trying to tackle him during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) drops back to pass during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) gets upended making a catch during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jordan Johnson (1) gets upended making a catch during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet players high five on the bench during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Jack Lane (59) blocks on the line during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Lanell Carr (9) sheds a bevy of tacklers on the way to a touchdown during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Michael Wheeler (14) passes to Lanell Carr during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Allen Mitchell (19) makes a catch in the open field during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Taj Butts (8) runs the ball during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Taj Butts (8) turns the corner during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's AJ Fraser (10) scrambles during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) scrambles during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet coach Rob Steeples looks on as teams are introduced during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis listens during pregame during the first week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FLORISSANT — Darez Snider isn't leaving anything in the tank.
A junior running back for the De Smet football team, Snider goes as hard and fast as he can when his number is called. When he needs a breather, the Spartans can call on juniors Taj Butts or Rico Barfield to tote the load.
“We love it because we're never too out of energy,” Snider said. “It's good having those guys around all the time.”
The Spartans' depth proved important as De Smet beat Hazelwood Central 35-0 Saturday at Central.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 3 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, De Smet (1-0) has consecutive wins over Central (0-1) for the first time since 2012. It's the Spartans first shutout of the Hawks since 2012, a span of 10 games.
“Our defense likes to go to the ball,” junior linebacker Carter Edwards said. “We like to play physical and go fast. We have depth that can do that as well.”
Edwards had an active afternoon. He snuffed out Central's first drive after three plays when he made an interception deep in the Hawks territory. Edwards nearly had two more picks but the ball slipped off his hands both times. Senior linebacker Lavon Jones grabbed his own interception when he reached up and hauled in a tipped screen pass near the end of the third quarter.
“Coach (Robert) Steeples did a really good of preparing us for those game-like situations and the scout team got us ready,” Edwards said. “They were big contributors to that happening.”
Central handed De Smet a short field on its first possession but on the second play of the Spartans' ensuing drive they bobbled a handoff. The Hawks pounced on it to end the threat.
“Our defense got a turnover right back. That one didn't hurt as much as the others,” Central coach Carey Davis said. “We've got some things to clean up. We'll watch film and really see what we can do better going forward.”
Butts scored the first touchdown of the afternoon when he scampered in from 15 yards with 1 minute and 52 seconds to go in the first quarter. He punched in a 4-yard score late in the second quarter. Butts rushed for 43 yards on seven carries. Barfield rushed six times for 47 yards and Snider had 12 carries for 84 yards.
The Spartans split time at quarterback between seniors AJ Fraser and Michael Wheeler. Frasor played the first and third quarters. Wheeler took the second and fourth.
Wheeler completed five of 11 passes for 54 yards and found senior tight end Lanell Carr for a pair of touchdowns. Carr showed off his strength as he caught a short a pass then shed multiple tacklers. He finished off the 25-yard catch for his first touchdown.
Fraser hit on all four of his passes for 48 yards and found junior Ra'Shod Smith-Harvey for a 10-yard score.
Steeples said what happens on the field and in practice will determine the rotation under center.
“Nothing is set in concrete. We liked the flow of the game and what they were doing,” Steeples said. “If you can both contribute, you'll both play. That goes across all boards even at a position as difficult as quarterback.”
Central showed itself capable of hanging with De Smet in spurts. Senior quarterback Kayden Jackson rushed for 142 yards and had a spectacular 57-yard scramble for the Hawks biggest offensive play of the day. He completed five of 10 passes for 54 yards, 40 of which came on a sideline strike to senior receiver Carl Sharp. Jackson was intercepted twice.
“I think we have to get better in all phases of the game,” Davis said. “That starts in practice by working harder and doing our job consistently for four quarters.”
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
Week One High School Football: Hazelwood Central vs De Smet
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.