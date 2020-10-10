De Smet shows no rust in rolling past CBC

CREVE COEUR — No matter how hard he tried, De Smet senior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo could never get a good hit on running back Rico Barfield during the six weeks of football practice leading up to the Spartans' season-opener against CBC on Saturday afternoon.
"I tried," said the 6-foot, 285-pound Wingo, who is headed to the University of Missouri. "But people kept protecting him."
The two actually are good friends. Good trash talking friends.
"He's not fast enough to get me," joked the 6-foot, 190-pound Barfield, who is bound for Ball State University.
Wingo finally got to hit Barfield on Saturday — sort of. But it wasn't a lick in practice. It was a celebratory chest bump after De Smet knocked off CBC 41-21 in a battle of Metro Catholic Conference rivals on Ballas Road.
De Smet, the defending Class 6 state champion, scored two touchdowns in a 69-second span early in the second quarter to go in front for good.
CBC (1-1), which opened the COVID-19 delayed season with a 42-14 win over Eureka on Oct. 3, was forced to play catch up the rest of the afternoon. The Cadets, who won state championships in 2017 and 2018, got close but could never grab the lead.
The Spartans were playing their first game since beating Joplin 35-20 in the state title game Nov. 30 at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Yet there were very few signs of rust despite a 316-day layoff from actual competition.
"I wouldn't say we were sharp, but we were extremely competitive," De Smet coach Robert Steeples noted. "What I really wanted to see was the character of our team. Most of the time, I liked what I saw. The fundamental focus we'll work on next week."
Barfield and Wingo played key roles in the triumph. Barfield scored twice on short runs in the second half to hold off the hard-charging Cadets, who trimmed a 17-point deficit to six early in the final period.
Wingo was a one-man wrecking crew, making plays from sideline to sideline all afternoon long. He sacked CBC quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne for a 9-yard loss in the final period after throwing down running back Jordan Clay for a 4-yard setback in the previous quarter.
"I give myself a B (grade) on this game," Wingo said. "I wasn't dominating."
But he was a major pain to the Cadets, who struggled at times on offense.
"We couldn't put much together to sustain drives, especially in the first half," CBC coach Scott Pingel. "Our defense played well, but they were on the field way too much early in the game."
De Smet, which rode its three-headed running back monster to the state crown last season, displayed the same ground-it-out running style this time around as well. Barfield, Darez Snider — who is headed to Miami Ohio — and Mizzou-bound Taj Butts, took turns churning out the yards.
CBC (1-1) bolted in front after just 83 seconds. Linebacker DeVante Barber scooped up a fumble and rambled 39 yards for a score. Jordan Marshall jarred the ball loose with a crunching hit on sophomore Byron McNair, one of two quarterbacks used by the Spartans.
De Smet was undeterred by the early setback. Junior quarterback Seth Marcione plowed over from 1-yard out on the first play of the second quarter to give the Spartans a 10-7 lead. The short run capped off an 8-play 50-yard drive that was engineered mostly by McNair.
"It didn't start out the way we wanted it to," Barfield said. "But we stayed together, came together as one. We did what we had to do."
CBC coughed up the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Daryl Ward recovered it at the 40-yard-line. Two plays later, Snider broke loose on a sweep over the right side for an 18-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.
Barfield appeared to put the game way with a 5-yard scoring gallop midway through the third quarter that pushed the advantage to 24-7.
But the Cadets stormed back with a pair of touchdowns. Robinson-Wayne hit Chevalier Brenson with a 25-yard TD toss that trimmed the deficit to 27-21 with 8:47 left.
De Smet promptly regained control with a 7-play, 66-yard march that culminated with Barfield's 7-yard run. Marcione hit Snider on a 27-yard TD pass in the final minute to seal the outcome.
The Spartans, despite the long layoff, appear well-positioned to defend their crown.
"I want to go back-to-back," Wingo said. "And I think we've got the team to do it."
