De Smet shows no rust in rolling past CBC

Yet there were very few signs of rust despite a 316-day layoff from actual competition.

"I wouldn't say we were sharp, but we were extremely competitive," De Smet coach Robert Steeples noted. "What I really wanted to see was the character of our team. Most of the time, I liked what I saw. The fundamental focus we'll work on next week."

Barfield and Wingo played key roles in the triumph. Barfield scored twice on short runs in the second half to hold off the hard-charging Cadets, who trimmed a 17-point deficit to six early in the final period.

Wingo was a one-man wrecking crew, making plays from sideline to sideline all afternoon long. He sacked CBC quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne for a 9-yard loss in the final period after throwing down running back Jordan Clay for a 4-yard setback in the previous quarter.

"I give myself a B (grade) on this game," Wingo said. "I wasn't dominating."

But he was a major pain to the Cadets, who struggled at times on offense.

"We couldn't put much together to sustain drives, especially in the first half," CBC coach Scott Pingel. "Our defense played well, but they were on the field way too much early in the game."