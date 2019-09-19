When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: De Smet 3-0 overall, 1-0 league; CBC 3-0, 1-0
Rankings: De Smet No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: De Smet 49, SLUH 7; CBC 56, Chaminade 26
Special note: Game is sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door. Will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
On De Smet: Has not beaten CBC since 2012 postseason. Played CBC twice last season and lost each meeting by 35 points. ...Depth is key this season as quarterbacks AJ Fraser and Michael Wheeler have split time through the first three games. Junior running backs Taj Butts, Rico Barfield and Darez Snider all have 21 or more rushing attempts. They have combined for 640 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Five-star receiver Jordan Johnson has seven receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Ra'Shod Smith-Harvey has 11 receptions for 111 yards and two scores. ...Defense has been a buzz saw as it shutout Hazelwood Central to start the season and has only allowed 14 total points in three games. Linebacker Carter Edwards has a team best 24 tackles and two interceptions. Defense has racked up seven sacks by six players.
On CBC: The two-time defending Class 6 champion and reigning nine-time undefeated Metro Catholic Conference champion has won 37 consecutive conference games. Has 10 consecutive wins over De Smet and in the last nine has scored 42 or more points. ...Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne is a dual-threat as he's completed 40 of 55 passes for 596 yards and five touchdowns with 459 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Hahn has 17 catches for 293 yards and three scores. Junior receiver Chevalier “Karate” Brenson has caught 12 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. ...Defense has allowed 26 or more points in every game this season. Cadets have made six interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Linebackers Michael West and Ray Lingard have combined for seven quarterback sacks. Lindgard (5-foot-6) leads CBC with 29 tackles.