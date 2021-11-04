De Smet Spartans at CBC Cadets

On CBC: Won nine in a row since losing opener to East St. Louis 48-44 on Aug. 27. ... Outscored its opponents on average 50-16 in its 10 games. Has scored 41 or more points in every game. … Snapped a four-game losing streak to De Smet with its 44-29 win on Sept. 10. Ended the Spartans' two-year reign as Metro Catholic Conference champions. ... De Smet’s 29 points scored were the most allowed by CBC in a victory this season. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He set the school single-game passing record by throwing for 432 yards against Edwardsville. Has rushed for 286 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 418 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 39 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has 68 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum has made 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.