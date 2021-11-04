De Smet Spartans at CBC Cadets

When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 De Smet 8-2; No. 1 CBC 9-1
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 35, Kirkwood 7; CBC 65, Vianney 0.
Up next: No. 2 seed Marquette (9-1) or No. 5 seed SLUH (6-3).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
On De Smet: Won seven in a row since losing 44-29 at CBC on Sept. 10. Other loss this season came at East St. Louis 32-17 on Sept. 3. … SLUH was the only opponent during its seven-game win streak to score more than 14 points. Allowed seven or fewer points five times this season. … Over his last two games against Vashon and Kirkwood, junior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 10 of 23 passes for 159 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in those two games as well. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has scored eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 15 receptions for 205 yards and scored five touchdowns including one last week against Kirkwood. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 58 tackles. Senior linebacker Seth Marcione has 37 tackles and two interceptions.
On CBC: Won nine in a row since losing opener to East St. Louis 48-44 on Aug. 27. ... Outscored its opponents on average 50-16 in its 10 games. Has scored 41 or more points in every game. … Snapped a four-game losing streak to De Smet with its 44-29 win on Sept. 10. Ended the Spartans' two-year reign as Metro Catholic Conference champions. ... De Smet’s 29 points scored were the most allowed by CBC in a victory this season. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He set the school single-game passing record by throwing for 432 yards against Edwardsville. Has rushed for 286 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 418 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 39 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has 68 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum has made 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.