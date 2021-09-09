De Smet Spartans at CBC Cadets

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Records: De Smet 1-1; CBC 1-1.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: East St. Louis 32, De Smet 17; CBC 49, O’Fallon 2.

Stream: YouTube.com, search Cadet Student Network.

Note: This game is sold out, no tickets will be sold at the door.

On De Smet: Has won four in a row against CBC and consecutive Metro Catholic Conference titles. … Offense was bottled up in last week’s showcase game at East St. Louis as junior quarterback Christian Cotton passed for 64 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 41 yards. Junior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 26 yards. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad caught three passes for 49 yards. … The 32 points scored by East St. Louis were the most allowed by De Smet since 2018, when it last loss to CBC 63-28 in a Class 6 district championship game.

On CBC: Brushed off 48-44 opening week loss to East St. Louis with a dominating performance at O’Fallon. Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert passed for 172 yards and one touchdown as he hit on 10 of his 14 pass attempts. Rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown. As a team the Cadets rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon had one carry and took it for a 68-yard touchdown. Senior receiver and defensive back Justus Johnson returned a punt 66 yards for a score. … Kendal Huston and Jeffery Morgan each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Linebacker Michael Teason made a team-high 11 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has a team-high 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.