De Smet Spartans at East St. Louis Flyers

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Records: De Smet 1-0; East St. Louis 1-0.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 1 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press.

Last week: De Smet 44, Edwardsville 17; East St. Louis 48, CBC 44.

On De Smet: Faces East St. Louis for the first time a week after playing Edwardsville, another Southwestern Conference heavyweight, for the first time. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton transferred in after Trinity closed last school year and made an immediate impact as he passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Gavin Bombstad caught 126 yards and scored twice. Junior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. … Defense allowed Edwardsville to score all 17 of its points in the second quarter.

On East St. Louis: Survived a slugfest on the road at Metro Catholic Conference powerhouse CBC. Senior receiver Luther Burden III was dynamite as he caught four passes for 88 yards including a 55-yard catch-and-run when he put the Flyers up for good in the fourth quarter. Scored on an 85-yard punt return in the first quarter. … Senior running back Ali Wells rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Robert Battle passed for 323 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Marquis Palmer rushed for 48 yards and two scores. … Senior safety Dallas Brown made a team-high 13 tackles. Senior safety Jalen Byrd made 10 tackles and had two sacks.

