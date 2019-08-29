When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last season: De Smet 9-3, lost in a Class 6 district championship game; Hazelwood Central 7-3, lost in the first round of a Class 6 district to rival Hazelwood West.
Rankings: De Smet No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media
On De Smet: Went from 1-9 to 9-3 in one season. Broke seven-game losing streak to Hazelwood Central in the first game of last season. Continues to ride the wave of success with talented group of seniors and underclassmen. Offense brings back four starting linemen and another that saw major time, three excellent running backs and wide receiver Jordan Johnson is the top-rated college prospect in the state. ...Defense returns linebacker/defensive end Lanell Carr, who has verbally committed to West Virginia. Senior linebacker Carter Edwards racked up six sacks and made two interceptions. Junior defensive back Jakailin Johnson is the No. 1 rated recruit in his class in Missouri.
On Hazelwood Central: Hawks enter second season under coach Carey Davis which should pay dividends. Offense brought back three linemen and two receivers but will have a new quarterback. Senior running backs Jared Peters and Kameron Jones combined to rush for 703 yards and 13 touchdowns. ...Defense returns some starters but senior linebacker Caleb Taylor transferred to Staley in suburban Kansas City. The leading returning tackler was senior safety Daniel Creighton.