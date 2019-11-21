When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 6 semifinal
Records: De Smet 12-0; Raymore-Peculiar 10-2
Rankings: De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Raymore-Peculiar No. 6 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: De Smet 31, Francis Howell 3; Raymore-Peculiar 27, Liberty North 21
Up next: Winner of Joplin-Fort Zumwalt West in state championship.
On De Smet: First quarterfinal appearance since 2012. Has not advanced to a semifinal since 2010. First game against Raymore-Peculiar. Held eight opponents to single digits. Held all but one opponent to 14 or fewer points. Defeated Chaminade 32-31 on Oct. 4. ...Senior quarterback Michael Wheeler has completed 69 of 114 passes for 1,051 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 2,957 yards and 44 touchdowns. Senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson has caught 24 passes for 503 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Ra'shod Smith-Harvey has 34 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Jakailin Johnson has 15 receptions for 303 yards and five touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Carter Edwards has 111 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has 83 tackles and 14 sacks. Senior linebacker Lavon Jones has 70 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. Jakailin Johnson has four interceptions.
On Raymore-Peculiar: Tied school record for wins last week. Matches mark of 2006 Class 5 championship team that defeated Kirkwood. Won all three district games by 10 or fewer points. Won seven in a row. Only two losses this season came to Park Hill and Rockhurst. Both losses were by a combined 11 points. ...Junior quarterback Conrad Hawley has completed 85 of 155 passes for 1,668 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Gabriel Shanklin has rushed for 1,192 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Luke Grimm has 37 receptions for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Graham Sutherland has 99 tackles and two sacks. Junior Ethan George has 37 tackles and seven sacks. Junior Gunnar Griffin has five interceptions.