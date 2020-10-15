De Smet Spartans at SLUH Jr. Billikens

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: De Smet 1-0, 1-0 MCC; SLUH 0-1
Rankings: De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: De Smet 41, CBC 21; St. Mary’s 40, SLUH 24
Stream: YouTube.com, search SLUH Sports Network
On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion opened its season last week in impressive fashion. …Won its last two MCC games against SLUH a combined 84-14. … Junior Seth Marcione and sophomore Byron McNair split time at quarterback against CBC. Marcione completed 6 of 9 passes for 80 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. He rushed for touchdown. McNair completed 6 of 8 passes for 108 yards. Senior running back and Missouri recruit Taj Butts rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries. Senior running back and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back and Miami Ohio recruit Darez Snider rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 47 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson made 11 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo made 11 tackles and one sack. Senior linebacker Carter Edwards was not credited with a tackle against CBC.
On SLUH: Last win against De Smet came in 2017. … Since 1999 leads the series with De Smet 13-9. ... Faced St. Mary’s for the first time in at least two decades last week. … Junior quarterback Luke Johnston completed 15 of 33 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chris Brooks caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Luke Ratterman caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Dontavion Sullivan made 11 tackles. Senior linebacker Kyle Dulick made 10 tackles. Defense made three sacks against St. Mary’s. Junior Isaac Thompson did not play against St. Mary’s due to medical reasons. Thompson is one of the top cornerback recruits in the nation and the No. 3 rated prospect in Missouri according to 247sports. He has 33 offers from the likes of Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Texas.
