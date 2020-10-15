De Smet Spartans at SLUH Jr. Billikens

On SLUH: Last win against De Smet came in 2017. … Since 1999 leads the series with De Smet 13-9. ... Faced St. Mary’s for the first time in at least two decades last week. … Junior quarterback Luke Johnston completed 15 of 33 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chris Brooks caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Luke Ratterman caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Dontavion Sullivan made 11 tackles. Senior linebacker Kyle Dulick made 10 tackles. Defense made three sacks against St. Mary’s. Junior Isaac Thompson did not play against St. Mary’s due to medical reasons. Thompson is one of the top cornerback recruits in the nation and the No. 3 rated prospect in Missouri according to 247sports. He has 33 offers from the likes of Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Texas.