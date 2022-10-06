De Smet Spartans at St. Mary’s Dragons

On De Smet: Makes first trip to St. Mary’s this century. … Beat St. Louis U. High last week for its fifth successive win over rival. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 76 of 118 passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 319 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 234 yards. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 23 passes for 555 yards and five touchdowns. Seven receivers have caught at least one touchdown pass. … Senior linebacker Jason King has made 37 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 29 tackles and 10 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 26 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas has made three interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 12 interceptions and recovered four fumbles.

On St. Mary’s: Plays final regular season home game this season and potentially ever after Archdiocese announced plans to close the school at the end of the academic year. … First time facing De Smet since at least before 1999. … Won three in a row following 21-20 loss at Illinois Class 8A Neuqua Valley in Week 3. … Last week’s win against St. Dominic gave coach Ken Turner his 100th career coaching victory. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 449 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 41 of 76 yards for 678 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 18 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 34 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 28 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd had made 25 tackles and two interceptions.