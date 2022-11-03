De Smet Spartans at Troy Buchanan Trojans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 6 District 2 semifinal.

Seeds, records: No. 5 De Smet 5-5; No. 1 Troy 8-2.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Troy, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: De Smet 56, Ritenour 35; Troy 70, Hazelwood West 0.

Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rock Bridge and No. 6 Hazelwood Central.

On De Smet: Faces Troy for the first time this century. … Has won back-to-back games once this season when it faced Chaminade and Vianney in successive weeks. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 98 of 162 passes for 1,440 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 533 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 27 passes for 614 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior safety and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 22 tackles and two interceptions. Defense has made a total of 17 interceptions and 46 sacks.

On Troy: Won five games in a row and has scored 44 or more points in all of them. Did not break 20 points in both losses this season. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 63 of 110 passes for 1,043 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Has rushed for 829 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 727 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Nick Bova has rushed for 373 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Junior receiver Shane Hopmann has caught 20 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has made 15 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Bova has made 97 tackles and Smith has made 89 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has made 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit defense has made 11 interceptions and 22 sacks.