De Smet Spartans vs. IMG Academy Ascenders

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Note: This is the first of two high school games at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at www.estl189.com/Page/484. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

Records: De Smet 0-1; IMG 0-1.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; IMG, No. 14 High School Football America, No. 13 MaxPreps.

Last week: Springfield, Ohio 29, De Smet 22; Miami Central 20, IMG 14.

On De Smet: Found a Week 1 opponent in the middle of last week and traveled to Indianapolis to play at a neutral site. It was the first game for coach John Merritt and his staff after taking over the program in the spring. … Spartans are the second local team to face IMG the last two seasons. IMG defeated East St. Louis 49-8. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton completed 19 of 29 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Senior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 45 yards. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon caught six passes for 108 yards. … Defense was huge for the Spartans as it came up with four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Sophomore linebacker Bryant Pool made eight tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd made six tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake made five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas made two interceptions.