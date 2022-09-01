 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
De Smet Spartans vs. IMG Academy Ascenders

De Smet football practice

De Smet’s Michael Phillips during football practice game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at De Smet High School in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Note: This is the first of two high school games at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at www.estl189.com/Page/484. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

Records: De Smet 0-1; IMG 0-1.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; IMG, No. 14 High School Football America, No. 13 MaxPreps.

Last week: Springfield, Ohio 29, De Smet 22; Miami Central 20, IMG 14.

On De Smet: Found a Week 1 opponent in the middle of last week and traveled to Indianapolis to play at a neutral site. It was the first game for coach John Merritt and his staff after taking over the program in the spring. … Spartans are the second local team to face IMG the last two seasons. IMG defeated East St. Louis 49-8. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton completed 19 of 29 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Senior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 45 yards. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon caught six passes for 108 yards. … Defense was huge for the Spartans as it came up with four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Sophomore linebacker Bryant Pool made eight tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd made six tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake made five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas made two interceptions.

On IMG: Stunned at home last week by Miami Central in an upset that rang around the country. Junior quarterback Jayden Bradford, rated a four-star recruit, suffered an apparent wrist injury to his non-throwing hand on the Ascenders first offensive play of the game. He’s expected to be back in the lineup this week. If he’s unable to play sophomore Ryan Downes (6-foot-5, 207 pounds) would be next in line. Senior offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (6-6, 325) is a five-star recruit that’s verbally committed to the University of Miami. … Junior defensive tackle David Stone is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the nation and had a monster debut last week as he caused havoc up front. Senior defensive end Samuel M’Pemba transferred from Ladue to IMG in 2020. He’s rated as a five-star prospect as an athlete and has 37 NCAA Division I offers with Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and Oregon ranking as the top four he’s most interested in at the moment.

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

