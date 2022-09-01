De Smet Spartans vs. IMG Academy Ascenders

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Note: This is the first of two high school games at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at www.estl189.com/Page/484. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
Records: De Smet 0-1; IMG 0-1.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; IMG, No. 14 High School Football America, No. 13 MaxPreps.
Last week: Springfield, Ohio 29, De Smet 22; Miami Central 20, IMG 14.
On De Smet: Found a Week 1 opponent in the middle of last week and traveled to Indianapolis to play at a neutral site. It was the first game for coach John Merritt and his staff after taking over the program in the spring. … Spartans are the second local team to face IMG the last two seasons. IMG defeated East St. Louis 49-8. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton completed 19 of 29 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Senior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 45 yards. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon caught six passes for 108 yards. … Defense was huge for the Spartans as it came up with four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Sophomore linebacker Bryant Pool made eight tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd made six tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake made five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas made two interceptions.
People are also reading…
On IMG: Stunned at home last week by Miami Central in an upset that rang around the country. Junior quarterback Jayden Bradford, rated a four-star recruit, suffered an apparent wrist injury to his non-throwing hand on the Ascenders first offensive play of the game. He’s expected to be back in the lineup this week. If he’s unable to play sophomore Ryan Downes (6-foot-5, 207 pounds) would be next in line. Senior offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (6-6, 325) is a five-star recruit that’s verbally committed to the University of Miami. … Junior defensive tackle David Stone is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the nation and had a monster debut last week as he caused havoc up front. Senior defensive end Samuel M’Pemba transferred from Ladue to IMG in 2020. He’s rated as a five-star prospect as an athlete and has 37 NCAA Division I offers with Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and Oregon ranking as the top four he’s most interested in at the moment.