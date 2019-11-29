When, where: 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field, Columbia
What: Class 6 championship.
Records: De Smet 13-0; Joplin 13-0
Rankings: De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Joplin No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: De Smet 37, Raymore-Peculiar 0; Joplin 41, Fort Zumwalt West 20
Championship history: De Smet (2005); Joplin first appearance since merger of Parkwood and Memorial in 1985.
Broadcasts: MSHSAA.tv will broadcast video (requires a $15 fee); Prepcasts.com will have audio for free.
On De Smet: Makes third state championship game appearance and first since 2005 when current coach Robert Steeples was a player. Lost title-game debut in 1975 to Parkwood (Joplin). Went 1-9 in 2017. Will be without senior linebacker and West Virginia recruit Lanell Carr, who was ejected early in the fourth quarter against Raymore-Peculiar. …Senior quarterback Michael Wheeler has completed 81 of 129 passes for 1,201 yards, 18 touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Junior running back Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 3,141 yards and 47 touchdowns. Senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson has caught 24 passes for 503 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Ra'shod Smith-Harvey has 34 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Jakailin Johnson has caught 15 passes for 303 yards and six touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Carter Edwards has 121 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has 93 tackles and 15 sacks. Senior linebacker Lavon Jones has 76 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. Jakailin Johnson has five interceptions.
On Joplin: Makes first championship game since Parkwood and Memorial merged in 1985. Prior to the merger, Parkwood won three state titles and Memorial won one. Parkwood beat De Smet for its first championship in 1975. Playing in the memory of sophomore Kaden Roberts-Day, who died after collapsing at practice Sept. 4. ...Senior quarterback Blake Tash has completed 180 of 230 passes for 2,551 yards, 30 touchdowns and has been intercepted one time. Senior running back Isaiah Davis has rushed for 2,192 yards and 44 touchdowns. Junior receiver Nathan Glades has rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 512 yards and three scores. Senior receiver Zach Westmoreland has 94 receptions for 1,437 yards and 19 touchdowns. No one else has more than 20 receptions this season. Offense has four turnovers all season. ...Junior Scott Lowe has made 127 tackles. Senior Holden Ledford has made 114 tackles. Junior Jacob Prosser has 12 sacks. Westmoreland has made six interceptions.