De Smet Spartans vs. Raymore-Peculiar Panthers

On De Smet: Makes successive championship game appearances for first time in school history. … Joins CBC as the only members of the Metro Catholic Conference to appear in successive state championship games. … Six wins is the fewest ever by a championship game qualifier. The last area state champion to have fewer than 10 wins in a season was Vianney when it was 9-5 when it won Class 5 in 2016. … Offense is anchored by three future NCAA Division I running backs in Taj Butts (Missouri), Rico Barfield (Ball State) and Darez Snider (Miami Ohio). Barfield has rushed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns, Butts has rushed for 379 yards and five touchdowns and Snider has rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 723 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns. …Senior receiver Ra’shod Smith-Harvey has caught 18 passes for 214 yards. … Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. …Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Junior defensive back Kaleb Purdy has four interceptions.