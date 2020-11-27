De Smet Spartans vs. Raymore-Peculiar Panthers

What: Class 6 state championship.
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson City High.
Records: De Smet 6-0; Ray-Pec 11-2.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Ray-Pec, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 13, Fox 0; Ray-Pec 24, Liberty North 17.
State championships: De Smet, 2 (2005, 2019); Ray-Pec, 3 (2004, 2005, 2006).
Championship game appearances: De Smet, 4 (1975, Joplin Parkwood 16, De Smet 8; 2005, De Smet 48, Hazelwood Central 31; 2019, De Smet 35, Joplin 20; 2020); Ray-Pec, 4 (2002, Webster Groves 23, Ray-Pec 22; 2004, Ray-Pec 37, McCluer North 18; 2005, Ray-Pec 43, McCluer North 21; 2006, Ray-Pec 42, Kirkwood 32; 2020).
Previous postseason meetings: 2019, De Smet 37, Ray-Pec 0 (Class 6 semifinal).
Stream: MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On De Smet: Makes successive championship game appearances for first time in school history. … Joins CBC as the only members of the Metro Catholic Conference to appear in successive state championship games. … Six wins is the fewest ever by a championship game qualifier. The last area state champion to have fewer than 10 wins in a season was Vianney when it was 9-5 when it won Class 5 in 2016. … Offense is anchored by three future NCAA Division I running backs in Taj Butts (Missouri), Rico Barfield (Ball State) and Darez Snider (Miami Ohio). Barfield has rushed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns, Butts has rushed for 379 yards and five touchdowns and Snider has rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 723 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns. …Senior receiver Ra’shod Smith-Harvey has caught 18 passes for 214 yards. … Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. …Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Junior defensive back Kaleb Purdy has four interceptions.
On Ray-Pec: Makes first championship game appearance since its three-year reign as Class 5 champion ended in 2006. … Won its district final against Nixa and semifinal against Liberty North by a combined 10 points. … Senior quarterback Conrad Hawley has thrown for 2,675 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. … Senior running back Philip Fager has rushed for 941 yards and 19 touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Jaidyn Doss has caught 46 passes for 976 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior receiver Weston Ropp has caught 26 passes for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior receiver Tucker Miller has 40 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Benjamin Einess has 93 tackles. …Senior linebacker Parker Bowen has 84 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Ethan George has 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. … Defense has 22 interceptions. Senior Gunnar Griffin has six, senior Ethan Woodfine and junior Jack Ardito each have four.
