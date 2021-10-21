De Smet Spartans vs. Vashon Wolverines

On De Smet: After losing consecutive games to East St. Louis and CBC has won five in a row. Faces Vashon for the 11th time since 2000 and has won nine of the previous meetings including an 18-6 decision the last time they played in 2015. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 6 District 1 tournament with CBC, Lindbergh and Marquette all ahead by three or more points. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton has his best game of the season last week against SLUH as he passed for four touchdowns and rushed for three more. On the season the former Trinity quarterback has passed for 831 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has rushed for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught 16 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 15 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 58 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas has made 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.