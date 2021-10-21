De Smet Spartans vs. Vashon Wolverines

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.
Records: De Smet 6-2; Vashon 7-0.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; Vashon, No. 8 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 48, SLUH 21; Vashon 27, Gateway STEM 0.
On De Smet: After losing consecutive games to East St. Louis and CBC has won five in a row. Faces Vashon for the 11th time since 2000 and has won nine of the previous meetings including an 18-6 decision the last time they played in 2015. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 6 District 1 tournament with CBC, Lindbergh and Marquette all ahead by three or more points. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton has his best game of the season last week against SLUH as he passed for four touchdowns and rushed for three more. On the season the former Trinity quarterback has passed for 831 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has rushed for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught 16 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 15 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 58 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas has made 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
On Vashon: Won 10 in a row going back to the altered spring season. Will play seven of its eight regular season games at Gateway STEM. Has allowed just one opponent to score double digits this season and has posted shutouts over Webster Groves, Affton and Gateway STEM. … Currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 2 tournament with 50.43 points. Union is No. 2 with 46.94. … Junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain has completed 58 of his 112 passes for 843 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns scored another six touchdowns on returns. Freshman receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 15 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior defensive end De’Marea Ball-Brown has made 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 sacks and intercepted a pass. Senior linebacker Niko Blount has made 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive tackle T’Darrian Owens has made 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.