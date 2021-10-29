De Smet special teams sink Kirkwood, sets up rematch with CBC

CREVE COEUR — There’s always Turkey Day.

In its first trip to De Smet in at least two decades, the Kirkwood football team fell behind early and never recovered as the Spartans rolled to a 35-7 win in a Class 6 District 1 first-round game Friday at De Smet.

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 4 seed, De Smet (8-2) advanced to play at No. 2 large school and top seeded CBC (9-1) at a time to be determined next Friday. CBC rolled past No. 8 seed Vianney 65-0.

It’s the game that’s been circled on the calendar since the district pairings were released in August, but it’s coming a week earlier than anticipated after Marquette and Lindbergh earned the the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. That meant De Smet had to handle its business against a Kirkwood team that was riding high.

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime against Eureka last week, No. 5 seeded Kirkwood (6-3) received reinforcements in the form of standout junior running back Deion Brown. The dynamic Brown was in the midst of a record-breaking season when he was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24 and had not played since.