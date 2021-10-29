De Smet special teams sink Kirkwood, sets up rematch with CBC

CREVE COEUR — There’s always Turkey Day.
In its first trip to De Smet in at least two decades, the Kirkwood football team fell behind early and never recovered as the Spartans rolled to a 35-7 win in a Class 6 District 1 first-round game Friday at De Smet.
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 4 seed, De Smet (8-2) advanced to play at No. 2 large school and top seeded CBC (9-1) at a time to be determined next Friday. CBC rolled past No. 8 seed Vianney 65-0.
It’s the game that’s been circled on the calendar since the district pairings were released in August, but it’s coming a week earlier than anticipated after Marquette and Lindbergh earned the the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. That meant De Smet had to handle its business against a Kirkwood team that was riding high.
Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime against Eureka last week, No. 5 seeded Kirkwood (6-3) received reinforcements in the form of standout junior running back Deion Brown. The dynamic Brown was in the midst of a record-breaking season when he was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24 and had not played since.
In his stead senior running back Darius Jones assumed the top job and handled it with aplomb as he rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns as the starter. The Pioneers made it two series Friday night with their dynamic duo. Jones took a wicked hit and went to the turf. He was eventually helped off the field with an apparent leg injury and did not return after he rushed three times for 17 yards.
“It’s tough, but it happens man,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said.
When Jones went down, De Smet had already staked itself to a 14-0 lead. Junior quarterback Christian Cotton capped the Spartans opening drive with a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-7 with 8 minutes and 7 seconds to play in the first.
De Smet senior Caleb Key blocked Kirkwood’s punt at the end of its first drive to give the Spartans the ball at the Kirkwood 36.
It took three plays before Cotton found junior receiver Demetrion Cannon over the middle for a 39-yard touchdown strike. Cotton threaded the needle between the Kirkwood safety and cornerback to hit Cannon in the hands and in stride for the score.
“We were ready for this one,” Cotton said. “They’re a very good team, I’m glad we came out here and dominated.”
Cotton rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. He completed four of his 12 passes for 63 yards.
Junior running back Keshawn Ford extended the lead to 21-0 when he found space on the left side and rolled 42 yards to the end zone with 11:02 in the second quarter. He finished the game with 113 yards on 14 carries.
Ford — and Cotton — found space on the left side because of the good work of junior left guard Chandler Brown. The 6-foot-2 and 270-pound Brown was key as the Spartans line cracked open holes in a Kirkwood defense that had some success stopping the run at Eureka.
“We executed our blocks on our opponents,” Brown said. “As a team we came together.”
Deion Brown did what he could for Kirkwood as he capped an 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run that made it 21-7 with 8:41 to play in the second quarter. On the night Brown rushed 25 times for 162 yards.
“He’s really special, he’s a Division I running back for sure,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He’s as good as some of the best running backs I’ve played against in the past.”
Whatever momentum Kirkwood had evaporated on its next two drives. It turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-18 at the De Smet 30 on the first drive. On the next it got off a humdinger of a punt that De Smet junior Christian Gray settled under at his own 3 and returned up the right sideline for a 97-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 with 25.8 seconds to go before halftime.
De Smet broke Kirkwood’s back early in the third quarter when it blocked another Pioneers punt and senior linebacker Chris Skiljan scooped up the ball and returned it 26 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
“Special teams are game-changing plays,” Reed said. “If you score points on special teams it’s going to always give you a tremendous advantage in a game.”
Kirkwood was unable to overcome its special teams miscues to get itself back in the game. That's something Maclin hopes his team will be better about in the future.
“Those guys have to understand, and this is something I have to do a better job of, as a program we have to be better at the little things,” Maclin said. “That’s what’s going to get us to a point to where we’re in a game on a Friday night against a team like this and we’re battling.”
Kirkwood will continue its season when it hosts rival Webster Groves at high noon on Thanksgiving.
CBC will see its chief rival next week. The Spartans had their two-year reign as Metro Catholic Conference champions end with a 44-29 loss to CBC on Sept. 10. Now they will rematch with the season on the line.
“You know what time it is. We’re the best two teams in the state even though we’ve got to play early,” Reed said. “It doesn’t matter whether you play them in the district championship, the first round or the championship game, loser goes home and winner holds it up. At the end of the day we knew this game was coming and we’ve got to be ready for it.”