De Smet tabs Merritt as next football coach

John Merritt is De Smet’s next football coach. The school announced the hire in a statement Wednesday. He will teach in the social studies department.

Merritt spent the previous nine seasons as the head coach at John Burroughs. In his tenure the Bombers were 62-36 and won the 2015 Class 3 state championship, the most recent of the program’s nine state titles. Burroughs also finished as the 2014 Class 3 runner-up.

Burroughs went 4-6 this past fall and was defeated by Soldan in the first round of a Class 4 district tournament.

Merritt replaces Carl Reed, who resigned in January after leading the Spartans to an 8-3 record and a Class 6 district semifinal loss to rival CBC. De Smet's only losses last season came against CBC (twice) and at East St. Louis.

The Spartans program is loaded with talent, including highly coveted college recruits in senior tight end recruit Mac Markway, senior cornerback Christian Gray, senior safety Elijah Thomas, senior receiver Demetrion Cannon, senior quarterback Chris Cotton and senior running back Keshawn Ford.

Merritt is De Smet’s third coach in three seasons following the departure of Robert Steeples in the spring of 2021 and Reed’s resignation in January.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.