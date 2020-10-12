De Smet takes top spot in state rankings after sterling debut

St. Louis County returned to action in full on the football field last week.

As the area’s teams began their seasons they become eligible to be included in the Missouri Media’s state football poll. It has led to a shakeup in the rankings.

In Class 6 defending state champion De Smet was a unanimous selection as the No. 1 team. CBC held strong at No. 3 while Francis Howell, Marquette and Holt remained ranked. Fox dropped out of the top-10 after not playing last week.

In Class 5 Fort Zumwalt North remains No. 7 but Chaminade debuted at No. 10 after its 41-0 win over Vianney on Friday.

In Class 4 Festus is No. 3 and the only area team in the class ranked statewide.

In Class 3 Lutheran North makes it back-to-back weeks in the top spot. The reigning Class 2 champions, the Crusaders were a unanimous selection at No. 1.

St. Mary’s makes its debut at No. 7 and Cardinal Ritter impressed enough in its loss at Francis Howell to earn votes in what looks like a loaded classification.

Lutheran St. Charles remains at No. 3 in Class 2 after taking the past two weeks off due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The Cougars will not play this coming Friday either as Lutheran St. Charles has announced it will limit co-curricular activities that are not involved in the postseason as it transitions to all virtual-learning the next two weeks.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.