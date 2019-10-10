When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: De Soto 4-2 overall, 3-0 Mississippi Area Red; Hillsboro 2-4, 2-1
Last week: De Soto 39, Fredericktown 28; North County 42, Hillsboro 36
On De Soto: Can clinch third conference championship in school history and first in at least four decades with a win. Broke 11-game losing streak last season with thrilling 14-8 victory. Has not won at Hillsboro since 2008. ...Senior quarterback Briar Fischer has completed 74 of 143 passes for 1,184 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Junior running back Dominic Punjani has rushed for 286 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Kameron Brooks has rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 15 passes for 187 yards and another score. Junior receiver Levi Fischer has 15 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Six receivers have caught at least one touchdown pass. ...Junior linebacker Will Rector has 62 tackles and four sacks. Junior defensive back Ethan Rising and Punjani have combined for 80 tackles and five interceptions. Defense has recovered 12 fumbles.
On Hillsboro: Had two-game win streak broken last week as North County earned its first win of the season. Schedule has provided challenges with strong opponents Farmington and St. Charles West. Hawks host Jackson next week. ...Running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 605 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back John Bennett has rushed for 314 yards. Austin Perez and Tyler Sizemore have combined to complete 4 of 13 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. ...Linebacker John Moseley has 32 tackles. Linebacker Zach McNees has 29 tackles, a sack and 10 tackles for loss. The Hawks have made three interceptions and recovered nine fumbles.