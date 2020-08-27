De Soto Dragons at Seckman Jaguars

On De Soto: First meeting between these two since 2009, when the Dragons scored a 40-34 win on the road. … Senior running back Dominic Punjani is De Soto’s top returning rusher after he put up 302 yards last season. Senior receiver Ethan Reissing caught 28 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns to lead the team as a junior. Senior Levi Fischer caught 24 passes for 303 yards and three scores. … Senior linebacker Will Rector led the team with 106 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks last season. Reissing made three interceptions.

On Seckman: The Jaguars will have a slew of fresh faces on the field as they try to shake off last season’s 2-8 campaign after going 6-4 in 2018. It will be a new crew trying to make it happen as Seckman lost nearly all of its statistical contributors to graduation, including quarterback Joe Stuckmeyer and running back Luckas Salsman, who combined to rush for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a team the Jaguars scored 24 touchdowns total a year ago. … Senior linebacker Kaleb Niebuhr posted a team-best 55 tackles last season.