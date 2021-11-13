Decatur St. Teresa Cooks up 2A quarterfinal victory over Mater Dei

DECATUR — A 5-foot-10 wrecking ball named Denim Cook was waiting for the Mater Dei football team when it stepped on the field Saturday for a Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game.
And Cook didn't disappoint.
Cook and his St. Teresa teammates played the unwelcoming host to the tune of a 48-14 victory against Mater Dei.
"Going into this, we knew this was the state championship," Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said. "We thought by the film that this was the best team we've faced all year. (Cook has) 1,900 yards at the beginning of the playoffs. They're as good as any team I've seen. They're super fast on defense. They have all the tools to do it."
St. Teresa (12-0) advanced to play Nashville (11-1) in the Class 2A semifinal round next week.
It's the third time under Stiebel the Knights have won 10 or more games in a season and the sixth time since 2000 they have finished with 10 or more wins.
"These seniors have meant everything," Stiebel said. "They put up with a lot of stuff in four years from me. I know them like my kids. We've got 10 excellent seniors who will be great young men. An 11-1 season is nothing to hang your heads about."
Cook carried the ball 36 times for 301 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled up 550 yards of offense.
"My offensive line was playing a physical game up front," Cook said. "They came in knowing what they needed to do and they knew we had to get to the second level and I'm proud of them."
While he was bottled up at times, the 5-foot-10 behemoth ripped off multiple long runs of 40 or more yards throughout the four quarters.
"He's a good player," Mater Dei senior Cameron Haag said. "It took more than one player to tackle him. He broke through a lot of arm tackles."
On one of his touchdown runs, Cook lowered his shoulder to deliver a punishing hit on Mater Dei's Trey Gerdes at the goal line, but as the two met at the goal line, they slammed into each other with their helmets and it left Gerdes on the ground suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
"That scared me," Cook said. "I'm hoping he is ok."
Gerdes was carted off the field in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and early reports point to good news for the senior defensive back.
"He's doing well," Stiebel said. "He's sitting up in his bed. It was scary at the time."
The Mater Dei offense, as explosive as any in the metro-east, was bottled up from the get-go. The Knights were limited to just 71 yards in the first half.
"I think it was just them getting to our quarterback really quick," Haag said.
Senior quarterback Bryce Revermann completed 15 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, one to Haag in the third quarter and one to junior Dalton Markus late in the fourth.
Haag had eight catches for 169 yards in his final Mater Dei football game.
"Mater Dei football is a brotherhood between everybody," Haag said. "I'm going to miss hanging with them every day."