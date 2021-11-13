Decatur St. Teresa Cooks up 2A quarterfinal victory over Mater Dei

"My offensive line was playing a physical game up front," Cook said. "They came in knowing what they needed to do and they knew we had to get to the second level and I'm proud of them."

While he was bottled up at times, the 5-foot-10 behemoth ripped off multiple long runs of 40 or more yards throughout the four quarters.

"He's a good player," Mater Dei senior Cameron Haag said. "It took more than one player to tackle him. He broke through a lot of arm tackles."

On one of his touchdown runs, Cook lowered his shoulder to deliver a punishing hit on Mater Dei's Trey Gerdes at the goal line, but as the two met at the goal line, they slammed into each other with their helmets and it left Gerdes on the ground suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

"That scared me," Cook said. "I'm hoping he is ok."

Gerdes was carted off the field in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and early reports point to good news for the senior defensive back.

"He's doing well," Stiebel said. "He's sitting up in his bed. It was scary at the time."

The Mater Dei offense, as explosive as any in the metro-east, was bottled up from the get-go. The Knights were limited to just 71 yards in the first half.