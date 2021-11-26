Defense delivers Holt past Fort Osage and into first championship game

“The ball fell and I was rushing through as hard as I could trying to find that thing,” Moore said. “I found it, jumped on it, went crazy.”

Fort Osage senior running back Javen Hall had done much of the tough running on that drive. He finished the night with 20 carries for 84 yards.

On Holt's first play in the shadow of its end zone, Merrell kept the ball and ran to the left edge. He shed a few tackles and was gone into wide open space for a 95-yard game-changing touchdown and a 24-14 lead with 7:46 to play.

“It’s a huge momentum change,” senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling said. “Our defense does the job and we have to return it and smack them back in the mouth.”

After Holt’s defense came up with one more stop, Wuebbeling delivered the knockout blow. On second-and-11 at the Holt 32, the Indians ran a misdirection play. While the defense flowed with Jackson Smith, Wuebbeling burst up the middle through the heart of the defense for a 68-yard touchdown. He finished the night with 115 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. It was tough sledding much of the night but he finally broke free in the end.

“It was frustrating at first. I knew it was going to open up eventually,” Wuebbeling said. “The middle opened and I took my shot.”