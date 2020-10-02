Defense keys big turnaround in Francis Howell's win over previously unbeaten Holt

“Him winning on that slant and then seeing those guys downfield blocking for him, it’s pretty special,” Chojnacki said.

After an unsuccessful fake punt by Holt out of its own end zone, Howell got the ball at the Indians 9 and two Mohrmann runs made it a 49-14 game.

At that point, the Vikings had scored 35 straight points in a span of just 7 minutes, 25 seconds to turn a one-score deficit into a four-score lead.

“At halftime, we all came together and talked and said we had to stay locked in because this game was definitely not over,” Hetzel said.

Brown and Bunner later hooked up on another 60-plus yard scoring pass, this one a 65-yarder down the Howell sideline, to bring Holt back to within three scores, but Brady Hultman scored on a 2-yard Wildcat play in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 49-21 heading to the fourth.

Holt’s Kyle Wuebbling (18 yards) and Howell’s Mark Harden (13) traded fourth-quarter TD runs to close out the scoring.

Howell will now gear up for a showdown against Cardinal Ritter next Friday night at home. The Vikings were able to add the perennial powerhouse Lions after Howell Central had to drop their Week 7 contest at Howell due to a COVID-19 quarantine.

“They’ve got some special players coming back from that team that was off to a really good start last year (before a shutdown of the program stemming from the use of an ineligible player),” Chojnacki said. “It’s a brand new coaching staff over there. We pride ourselves on our preparation and coming up with a game plan, but it’s really hard to do right now not knowing what they do.”

