Defense keys big turnaround in Francis Howell's win over previously unbeaten Holt

WENTZVILLE — An opportunistic defense led to a quick turnaround for the Francis Howell football team.
The Vikings converted a pair of turnovers into touchdowns for the start of a 35-0 run over a span of just over seven minutes that turned a close game into a rout, as the Vikings rolled to a 56-28 win over previously undefeated Holt in a GAC South contest Friday night at Holt’s Soby Field.
“The defense was the heart and soul of the football team tonight,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “As sluggish as we were playing offensively, we needed the ball back and those guys stepped up and did it for us.”
All told, the Vikings caused five turnovers, which led to 21 Howell points.
“We came out and we knew Holt was a super solid squad, so we knew we had to come out and play a great game in defense,” said Howell senior defensive back Gus Hetzel, who committed to Lindenwood University this week, along with his twin brother Jackson. “We started out sluggish, but we won the turnover margin hugely and that’s what contributed to the win tonight.”
Senior running back Dane Mohrmann had his second strong week running the football for Howell (4-1 overall, 3-0 conference). After a 150-yard, four-touchdown performance in a win over Troy last week, Mohrmann rushed for 244 yards and two TDs on 24 carries against the Indians.
“I felt pretty good,” Mohrmann said. “My O-line was doing good again and I found a lot of holes.”
Holt (5-1, 2-1) dropped its eighth straight decision to Howell dating back to 2008. The Indians were playing with a heavy heart after assistant coach Aaron Smith was felled by a medical emergency after the Indians’ Week 5 win. Smith was able to be at the game Friday and watch from the Holt sideline.
After each team traded turnovers on fourth down plays to start the game, Howell struck first with a 7-play, 60-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. The drive consisted entirely of Mohrmann runs, including a 24-yard dash for score.
“Dane continues to be that train that we need in the backfield,” Chojnacki said. “He’s just a physical downhill kid and he’s a guy that’s going to be able to grind us out two, three, four and five-yard runs and then one is going to pop like it did tonight.”
Holt answered quickly with a touchdown just 1 minute, 42 seconds later, as Cooper Brown hooked up with Colin Bunner on a 61-yard scoring strike to tie things up just past the midway point of the first quarter.
The Indians later embarked on an 11-play, 87-yard drive that encompassed the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second and they took a 14-7 lead on Brown’s 6-yard pass to Dallas Winner-Johnson.
With the momentum of two straight scores and then a three-and-out on defense, Holt had everything going in its favor, but everything changed on one key play.
Brown was sacked for a 3-yard loss, but more importantly, lost his helmet in the process and had to come out for the next play. That proved costly as backup quarterback Frank Merrell bobbled the snap and the Vikings recovered. Eight plays later, Alex Pipes found a wide open Brett Norfleet in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:43 left in the first half.
That score began a run of three Howell TDs in a span of 3:39.
After an interception by Will Doherty III, Pipes had another wide open receiver in the end zone, this time Quincy Morris for a 25-yard score and a 21-14 lead.
A short punt then set the Vikings up at the Holt 39 and Mohrmann punched it in four plays later on a 16-yard run to give Howell a 28-14 lead at halftime.
“We came out slow and I think we all just mentally bettered ourselves and we executed super well,” Mohrmann said.
The Vikings kept their momentum up by scoring on the first play from scrimmage to start the second half, as Pipes hit Morris on a slant pass across the middle and Morris turned it into a 59-yard score just 16 seconds into the third quarter.
“Him winning on that slant and then seeing those guys downfield blocking for him, it’s pretty special,” Chojnacki said.
After an unsuccessful fake punt by Holt out of its own end zone, Howell got the ball at the Indians 9 and two Mohrmann runs made it a 49-14 game.
At that point, the Vikings had scored 35 straight points in a span of just 7 minutes, 25 seconds to turn a one-score deficit into a four-score lead.
“At halftime, we all came together and talked and said we had to stay locked in because this game was definitely not over,” Hetzel said.
Brown and Bunner later hooked up on another 60-plus yard scoring pass, this one a 65-yarder down the Howell sideline, to bring Holt back to within three scores, but Brady Hultman scored on a 2-yard Wildcat play in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 49-21 heading to the fourth.
Holt’s Kyle Wuebbling (18 yards) and Howell’s Mark Harden (13) traded fourth-quarter TD runs to close out the scoring.
Howell will now gear up for a showdown against Cardinal Ritter next Friday night at home. The Vikings were able to add the perennial powerhouse Lions after Howell Central had to drop their Week 7 contest at Howell due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
“They’ve got some special players coming back from that team that was off to a really good start last year (before a shutdown of the program stemming from the use of an ineligible player),” Chojnacki said. “It’s a brand new coaching staff over there. We pride ourselves on our preparation and coming up with a game plan, but it’s really hard to do right now not knowing what they do.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.