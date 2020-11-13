Defense, special teams help Duchesne rally to knock out Lutheran St. Charles

A freshman quarterback, Peete fired a 17-yard touchdown strike over the middle to Mathis, eluding the outstretched hand of a smaller defender, to tie the score just 1 minute and 1 second into the second half.

“That was a great throw. The offensive line held up and he put it in a position for me to go up and get it,” Mathis said.

After a three-and-out, Mathis broke through the line and blocked a punt, setting up the offense at the 12-yard line. Trevor Saguto connected on a 25-yard field goal that was tipped by a defender but still had enough velocity to skim over the crossbar to give Duchesne its first lead midway through the third quarter.

In a previous meeting with Lutheran St. Charles this season, Duchesne took a 7-point lead into the fourth quarter but surrendered 29 points in the final frame to the Cougars. The Pioneers defense was ready this time. Dialing up pressure on seemingly every snap, Duchesne recorded 10 sacks for the game, including three in a row on the final drive.

“Last game we took the fourth quarter off," DeGuentz said. "We realized that we couldn’t make that same mistake twice and we came out and dominated the second half.”