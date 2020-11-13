Defense, special teams help Duchesne rally to knock out Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — As a freshman, Nathan DeGuentz played on a Duchesne team that finished 2-9 and lost to Lutheran St. Charles by 62 points.
On Friday, he made the momentum-changing interception that propelled Duchesne to a 16-13 come-from-behind victory over Lutheran St. Charles in the Class 2 District 2 championship game.
Duchesne (9-1) advanced to host Jefferson (8-2) in a Class 2 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
Trailing 13-0 late in the second quarter, DeGuentz sniffed out a middle screen pass on third-and-long and returned it to the Lutheran St. Charles 11-yard line. It was the jump start that Duchesne's offense, which had accrued only 53 yards of offense to that point, needed.
“I just went off my instincts and read it. It was a huge momentum shift for us,” DeGuentz said. It really changed everything and let us know what we needed to do to win this game.”
The offense cashed in when, paved by a pancake perimeter block by Jamond Mathis, Amorion Oliphant took a reverse around right end to the end zone to send the Pioneers into the locker room still trailing by seven, but with tremendous optimism.
“At halftime, we said we’re going to win these next two quarters,” DeGuentz said.
Duchesne got the ball to start the second half, and on the first play Oliphant escaped for a 29-yard run, setting up the only completed pass of the day for Taron Peete.
A freshman quarterback, Peete fired a 17-yard touchdown strike over the middle to Mathis, eluding the outstretched hand of a smaller defender, to tie the score just 1 minute and 1 second into the second half.
“That was a great throw. The offensive line held up and he put it in a position for me to go up and get it,” Mathis said.
After a three-and-out, Mathis broke through the line and blocked a punt, setting up the offense at the 12-yard line. Trevor Saguto connected on a 25-yard field goal that was tipped by a defender but still had enough velocity to skim over the crossbar to give Duchesne its first lead midway through the third quarter.
In a previous meeting with Lutheran St. Charles this season, Duchesne took a 7-point lead into the fourth quarter but surrendered 29 points in the final frame to the Cougars. The Pioneers defense was ready this time. Dialing up pressure on seemingly every snap, Duchesne recorded 10 sacks for the game, including three in a row on the final drive.
“Last game we took the fourth quarter off," DeGuentz said. "We realized that we couldn’t make that same mistake twice and we came out and dominated the second half.”
Nerves affected both teams on their opening drives as the Cougars lost a fumble on their first play and the Pioneers committed three pre-snap penalties on theirs. But the Lutheran St. Charles rushing attack found traction on the second possession.
Backed up at their own 9-yard line, Harris Jr. and junior Roderick Gibson found running lanes to advance the ball into Duchesne territory. Junior Aiden McLean took a jet sweep around left end 27 yards to the end zone to cap off a 13-play, 91-drive, traversed almost exclusively on the ground for an early 7-0 lead for Lutheran St. Charles.
Duchesne responded with its own 12-play drive to move the ball inside the Lutheran St. Charles 15-yard line, but on 4th-and-1, senior Notre Dame commit Gabriel Rubio stuffed the quarterback sneak attempt from Duchesne freshman Taron Peete to turn the ball over on downs.
This time, the Cougars went to the air. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey ducked pressure, scrambled to his left and fired a dart to the sideline. Harris Jr. outdueled the Duchesne cornerback for the ball, turned upfield and raced 78 yards to give Lutheran St. Charles a 13-0 lead.
But DeGuentz’s interception stemmed the tide, and despite only gaining 128 total yards offensively, big plays on special teams and a defense that held Lutheran St. Charles to 107 total yards in the second half and recorded 10 sacks made the difference.
“I’m so proud of our kids and I’m so happy for them. It’s a special win and a special feeling,” Duchesne coach Charlie Elmendorf said.
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
Duchesne vs Lutheran St. Charles District Championshp
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.