De Soto quarterback Briar Fischer looks to pass against Perryville in the resumption of the suspended game against Perryville on Monday September 2, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kameren Brooks of De Soto protects the ball as he is tackled against Perryville in the resumption of the suspended game against Perryville on Monday September 2, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
DE SOTO — Perryville needed one more big play from its defense. Fernando Bojorquez delivered.
The junior linebacker knifed through the De Soto offensive line to come up with a drive-killing sack as the Dragons had driven into the Pirates’ red zone seeking to tie it in the game’s final minute.
Bojorquez’s sack helped visiting Perryville hold on for a 14-7 win Monday in a game that was restarted with 3 minutes and 46 seconds left in the second quarter after rain interrupted the football season opener for both teams Friday night.
“That was huge,” Perryville coach Blane Boss said. “He dug down deep and he got the huge sack for us. That was kind of a game changer right there.”
Playing in humid, 90-degree conditions, Perryville’s defense appeared gassed while trying to hold De Soto’s high-octane passing attack down on the final drive. A pass interference penalty gave the Dragons the ball in Pirates’ territory and De Soto quarterback Briar Fischer found John Whited for a 26-yard pass to give the Dragons a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
But Perryville’s defense gang-tackled Dominic Punjani for a 5-yard loss, and two plays later Bojorquez brought down Fischer as he rolled to his right looking for an open receiver in the end zone.
“I just fired off the ball and I just chased the quarterback,” Bojorquez said. “It was just effort.”
Fischer heaved a last-gasp pass into the end zone on fourth down, but it fell incomplete.
“It was a battle of wits,” Boss said. “You can look at their guys and could tell they were tired. You could look at our guys and you could tell they were tired. Both teams were tired. That’s one you just have to find a way.”
De Soto had a glorious chance to get the game-tying score on the first play of the final drive, but junior Levi Fischer couldn’t haul in a pass from his older brother.
“He is a good football player, but the more reps and the more times he gets put in those high-pressure situations the more he’ll slow it down and the more he will breathe through it and he will catch that ball and score a touchdown,” De Soto coach Chris Johnson said. “It’s all just part of the learning process.”
Perryville scored twice in a 35-second span in the third quarter to snap a scoreless tie.
The Pirates ground and pound attack loosened up the De Soto defense coming out of the halftime break. Perryville converted on a pair of fourth downs and eight of their first nine plays were runs, which set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Evan Daugherty to Carter Dix.
Perryville got the ball right back after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Two plays later, Daugherty scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-0.
The Pirates had a chance to make it 21-0 after recovering a fumble a few plays later, but Daugherty’s pass slipped through Dawson Camden’s hands in the end zone.
“We make mistakes, we’re all human,” Boss said. “He shook it off and played defense and so did the rest of us. The big thing is you forget that mistake and go make the next play and we did a good job of that.”
Given a reprieve, De Soto finally got its offense going. A 49-yard connection between Briar and Levi Fischer provided the spark. Briar Fischer capped the drive with a 14-yard strike to Ethan Reissing to cut it to 14-7.
“Once we got the momentum going I thought we were in a good place,” Johnson said. “But when you have plays available, and we had plenty of plays to be made and we just didn’t make all of them and unfortunately it kind of bit us in the butt.”
Johnson didn’t know what to expect from his inexperienced team heading into the game.
“I’m very proud of the fight,” Johnson said. “We knew coming into the season that we were bringing three back on each side of the ball. I knew that we were going to have some hiccups because when you put that many new guys out there from the beginning it’s going to take some time.”
