Desloge's double duty pays dividends when he kicks John Burroughs past Jefferson in OT

Tucker Desloge didn’t have to worry about washing his hands to get a high five.

A senior place kicker for the John Burroughs football team, Desloge knocked in the game-winning 25-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Bombers to a 17-14 win in a Class 2 District 1 first-round game Friday at Jefferson.

“It was awesome,” Desloge said. “I don’t have the words to describe the feeling, it was sweet.”

The No. 5 seed, Burroughs (5-5) advanced to play at No. 1 seed New Madid County Central (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Desloge savored the electric feeling Friday night then promptly woke up Saturday and pitched a shutout as the goalkeeper for Burroughs’ boys soccer team as it won 5-0 over Ritenour in the first round of its district tournament.

Desloge only began kicking a football after his freshman year at Burroughs when he had plenty of time on his hands following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

He thought it was kind of fun and joined the football team as a sophomore. He spends about one day a week practicing with the football team. There has been more than one Saturday he’s hustled across campus from the soccer facility to the football stadium where he swaps his uniforms and throws on his pads.

He also gets to discard his goalie gloves which — for those who don’t know — rank among the most repugnant smelling athletic equipment known to man. It’s why when Desloge sits on the bench with them by his side his teammates get up and walk away. It’s why some of them won’t high-five him after a match.

“They’ll tell me to wash my hands first,” Desloge said with a laugh.

That was necessary Friday night as Burroughs rallied from a 14-0 first-half deficit at Jefferson. The Bombers drew even when senior running back Brandon Biggs broke off a 53-yard touchdown run in the final three minutes to cut Jefferson's lead to 14-13.

When Desloge stepped on the field to attempt the extra-point kick he could feel the weight of the moment.

“I was more nervous for the PAT than the field goal,” he said.

Desloge said his job wouldn’t be possible without the good work of sophomore long snapper Brendan Purcell and sophomore holder Owen Walther, who were flawless on both the extra point and his winning field goal.

“My job is probably the easiest,” Desloge said. “I just have to kick it.”

Once Desloge knocked in his 25-yard field goal in overtime, Jefferson got its turn with the ball. After giving up 14 points early, the Burroughs defense continued to stymie the Blue Jays and shut them out to clinch the victory and keep the season alive for another week.