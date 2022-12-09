Dickerson takes over as new football coach at Alton Marquette

ALTON — Eric Dickerson was the head football coach at Alton High from 2015-21. On Thursday, Dickerson was promoted to the same role at nearby Alton Marquette.

Dickerson, a 1996 graduate of Marquette, replaces Leon McElrath, who resigned after compiling a 2-22 record in three seasons.

Dickerson was an assistant coach on McElrath’s staff last season; McElrath will serve as an assistant on the staff led by Dickerson.

Dickerson will tackle some of the same issues faced by McElrath. The Explorers’ program has seen a dramatic drop in participation numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, their roster plummeted to 24, half of them freshmen.

Marquette has lost 20 consecutive games since defeating Wood River 28-12 on April 9, 2021. The Explorers have 489 victories and 25 appearances in the playoffs since the program began in 1927. They finished second in the state in Class 3A in 1982.

“I am grateful to be back at Marquette Catholic and for this opportunity,” Dickerson said. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to work with Coach Mac and all the great Explorer student athletes. I look forward to getting things rolling in the offseason.”

Marquette athletics director Brian Hoener expressed confidence in Dickerson.

“We believe in Coach Dickerson’s vision and plans for Explorer football,” Hoener said. “He is an experienced head coach who knows our program very well, and we look forward to getting back to work.

“This is a proud program. We are closing in on 500 victories. We have faced adversity before and come back. I am committed to doing all we can to do that again.”

Dickerson was 17-46 in seven seasons at Alton, where he also was an assistant for six years. He led the Redbirds to the postseason in 2017 and 2018. Before landing at Alton, Dickerson was an assistant coach for five years at Marquette and five years at Wood River.