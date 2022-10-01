Dixon scores four times as Lutheran North overpowers MICDS

LADUE — Marvin Stringfellow is always ready to hit somebody. That’s your job when you’re on the offensive line.

A senior right tackle for the Lutheran North football team, Stringfellow takes his aggressiveness to the next level when the coaching staff sends out the “jumbo” package, an offensive formation that includes extra offensive linemen and no quarterback.

“I love jumbo. It shows who’s stronger,” Stringfellow said. “When I get on the line I feel like I’m going to blow this person off the ball. That’s my job to do and that’s what I do.”

That’s what he and his fellow Crusaders did all afternoon as they powered past Metro League rival MICDS in a 34-18 win Saturday at Ron Holtman Stadium on the MICDS campus.

The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 7 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Lutheran North (4-2 overall, 3-0 league) ended MICDS’s 18-game regular season winning streak. The Rams hadn’t lost a regular season game since St. Dominic beat them in October of 2019, the season before Fred Bouchard was hired as head coach.

The Crusaders did it by overpowering the Rams up front on both sides of the ball. Stringfellow and his fellow offensive linemen created the space to let senior running back Ricky Dixon run wild — and he did.

Dixon rushed 30 times for 234 yards and scored four touchdowns.

“I love Ricky man. He’s one of my favorite teammates and he’s also a captain,” Stringfellow said. “When he runs he runs (downhill). He doesn’t care who’s in front of him, he’s just going to run.”

The Crusaders were so effective on the ground sophomore quarterback Darkarri Hollis only attempted three passes all afternoon. He completed all three of them to three different receivers for 73 yards. Each completed pass gave the Crusaders a first down.

“We had an identity crisis at the beginning of the year. We came out throwing the ball all over the place,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “We realized we’re pretty big up front, we have three running backs that are pretty good and Ricky Dixon especially. We’re going to let him touch the ball and you’re going to have to stop him.”

The No. 2 small school and No. 3 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, MICDS (5-1, 3-1) was unable to do so. Lutheran North opened the game with a tone-setting 83-yard drive that last nearly five full minutes. On fourth-and-1 at the 7, Crusaders’ junior running back Mikel Harris took the direct snap for a touchdown.

MICDS’s first drive came to a screeching halt when senior athlete Winston Moore’s pass was intercepted by senior defensive back Vance Gross. But on the first play of its ensuing drive Lutheran North fumbled and MICDS recovered at its own 45.

The Rams drew even when Moore scored a 3-yard touchdown with 9 minutes and 59 seconds to play in the second quarter. But it took 15 plays to go 55 yards. Moore and senior running back Steve Hall have been explosive offensive pieces for the Rams this season but were unable to consistently get loose. Hall rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 50 yards. Moore rushed for 37 yards and a score while hauling in four passes for 33 yards.

“I think they did a really good job defending those two,” Bouchard said.

MICDS has alternated between Moore and sophomore Brian Gould at quarterback with Moore doing more running and Gould attempting more passes. It can be a lot for opposing defenses to digest but Lutheran North was more than up to the task as it muzzled MICDS all afternoon. Gould completed 11 of 24 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once.

“A lot of times that gives away what you’re doing when you switch different guys out,” Wagner said. “Our guys locked into the game plan. They knew when (Moore) was back there what to expect and when (Gould) was back there what to expect. They did a good job executing.”

MICDS didn’t help its own cause when it was unable to convert deep inside Lutheran North territory. Senior kicker Harrison Mandell knocked in a 35-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to make the score 21-10. On the previous play Gould had hit Moore in the end zone but Moore couldn’t quite haul in the catch.

Early in the fourth quarter MICDS strip-sacked Hollis and recovered the fumble at the Lutheran North 6. The Rams ran four plays and gained one yard. MICDS couldn’t penetrate Lutheran North’s front and when its playmakers got into space they were often tackled by the one man they had to beat.

“Their team speed is extraordinary,” Bouchard said. “They did a good job rallying to the ball.”

MICDS’s reign as Metro League champion ended as did its regular-season winning streak. More importantly the Crusaders showed the Rams where their weak points are and how to exploit them.

“They exposed some things we have to go work on because other teams will see this and they’re going to go do those things,” Bouchard said. “We have to demand ourselves to get better about we support the run and how we step up and how we’re defending those kinds of things.”

Lutheran North will savor this win but not for long as it continues through its rugged regular season schedule. It will face northwest Missouri powerhouse Maryville at Macon High in a neutral site game next week. It then treks to reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles in Week 8 then hosts reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s in Week 9.

It’s as tough a slate as any team in the area if not the state but it was designed with a purpose.

“Tomorrow we’re going to come back in and get ready for Maryville. They’re a really good team,” Wagner said. “We better bring our A game again.”