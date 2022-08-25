 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DL: Demetrius Jones, junior, Lutheran North

  • 0
Demetrius Jones, Lutheran North

Demetrius Jones, Lutheran North football

A two-way starter for the Crusaders, the 6-foot-3 and 256-pound Jones will be at left guard on the offensive line but was unstoppable on the defensive line as he made 69 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a sophomore.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News