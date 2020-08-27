 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DL: Gabriel Rubio, senior, Lutheran St. Charles
0 comments

DL: Gabriel Rubio, senior, Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Gabriel Rubio, Lutheran St. Charles

Gabriel Rubio, Lutheran St. Charles football

Rolled up 117 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in a dominating junior season. Verbally committed to Notre Dame.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports